We have received answers from DHSC to the second of our inquiries.

We asked:

Dear Department of Health and Social Care, in October 2021, NHS Digital awarded a contract worth £51 million to Deloitte LLP (PRJ 4545 COVID-19 Test Digital Platform). This was "for the provision of digital solution design, build and live service of a digital platform, ordering portals and mobile applications to support the COVID-19 National Test Service, together with transition and exit activities." This appears to be an extension of Tender No. 244657/923096. Could you please provide me with deliverables? For ease of reference, the tender ID is tender_244657/923096. I am writing to you as NHS Digital officially merged with your organisation on 1 February 2023. According to your website, you have now assumed responsibility for all functions previously held by NHS Digital.

The answer we got was as follows:

“1 Continued provision of the live services required for the Covid Test and Trace programme. This includes run/maintain and live service support. The in scope services consist primarily of 3 types (“pillars”) of testing.

Pillar 1: swab testing in Public Health England (“PHE”) labs and NHS hospitals for those with a clinical need, and health and care workers;

Pillar 2: swab testing for the wider population, as set out in government guidance;

Pillar 3: serology testing to show if people have antibodies from having had COVID-19; and

2 Ongoing build and development activities to improve and enhance the service to meet the needs of citizens, - improving accessibility, rapidity and ease of use for citizens to get their tests done and obtain results.

3 Cyber Protective Monitoring Services

4 Provision of a number of 3rd party tools to support development and delivery of the services

From a services delivery perspective the supplier’s solution comprised the following elements:

Service 1. Cloud Technology Transformation Programme - shapes, integrates, and manages the other services listed below. These services provide oversight for the teams that provide the services outlined below. This service also coordinates with the Buyer and other parties within and outside the Test and Trace programme.

Service 2. Cloud services that support the Buyer’s COVID-19 subject test service Services that deliver the Solution.

Service 2.1. Cloud Architecture and Design – supports the Buyer in shaping its backlog and roadmap, and translating the backlog into functional and User Experience (“UX”) designs (including usability research and copywriting), and architecture and technology design so that the Supplier is ready to build into the Solution (executed in Service 2.2).

Service 2.2. Cloud, Hosting, Infrastructure and Application Planning & Delivery – builds the Solution functional, UX and technical designs developed in Service 2.1, through provision of IT infrastructure, developing bespoke software and package configuration. This includes technical release management, service delivery management, service analysts and a service desk to run the live service.

Service 2.2A. Value Stream Restructuring and Migration to Halo, delivered against agreed milestones with specified payments for each milestone completed and accepted by the Authority.

Service 2.3. Cloud Testing – functional and non-functional testing of the releases developed in Service 2.2. This includes automation testing and security, and performance testing of the Solution including digital application and mobile iOS applications.

Service 3. Cyber Security Services – within the scope of Services 2, 3, and 5 design, build and operate the Solution with the cyber and data privacy controls necessary to achieve the Buyer’s defined business objectives and defined cyber risk tolerances. This includes consideration of the information security governance and data risk.

Service 4. Not Used

Service 5. Organisation Led Testing – design and build and live operation of a Salesforce Cloud Service, the part of the Solution which allows bulk ordering of test kits”.

Our question was simple: how did we (taxpayers) benefit from a bunch of accountants coming in to support the programme?

The DHSC's answer is a non-answer, as it focuses on processes, salesforce clouds, IT, portals and cybersecurity. Why do you need Deloitte as a middleman for an off-the-shelf CRM, such as Salesforce?

It's increasingly clear that the people employed in the DHSC have no understanding of what it is they do. More worrying is that they don’t care.

A proper answer would have involved quantifying the marginal benefit of involving accountants in saving lives, pain, grief, and suffering, as well as hospitalisations, thanks to diminished viral transmission due to clouds and all that.

The government's solution to problems is to throw more taxpayer cash at the issue. Never mind whether it makes a difference; what matters is that they are seen to be doing something, anything. All the while, the Deloitte hierarchies are wringing their hands, thinking about their bonuses.

As far as TTE is concerned, the DHSC threw away (and much more) over £50 million because it wasn't fit for purpose in the pandemic response.

The worrying concern is with the demise of NHS England; the DHSC will have more power to waste vast amounts of cash on our behalf.

TOGS

If there was any doubt as to governments losing their heads over the Covid 19 affaire, this contract, written out and published several months after the event, is proof. Vast sums were allocated to an evidence-free testing programme, which achieved panic and little else through the misuse of testing by politicians and their allies.

