Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
39m

The NAO's Covid-19 cost tracker reported £376bn spent up to end March 2022. Since then the £bn's spent on inflated Benefit & Welfare claims, additional NHS, educational & other costs must push this past £500bn. About 25x Rachel from accounts 'black hole'. Yet, while you're allowed to debate her 'blackhole', no one ever mentions the real blackhole.

Great job guys poking it with a stick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
27m

Once upon a time there was a ‘success’ story from Devoteam/MuleSoft (c) ……..

“The challenge

Winter 2020, the novel Coronavirus has spread across the UK, hospitalising nearly one million people, impacting the economy and putting one-quarter of all employees on government furlough. The mishandling of our test and trace infrastructure has led to government scrutiny and low confidence in public health policies.

The solution

Devoteam was engaged by the Department of Health and Social Care to “modernise their Lateral Flow Test supply chain using MuleSoft”. Moving the process of delivering tests away from a collection of systems, manual integrations and manually maintained spreadsheets and into an automated system.

What We Did

* Identifying areas of most pain for the client

* Building strong relationships with delivery partners and process stakeholders.

* Broadening area of delivery and accepting tactical bridges

* Advised on Agile Ways-of-Working across the program to improve visibility, reporting and efficiencies using the implemented tools.

* Delivering an MVP integration that made it possible for the allocations team to function at a greater capacity [tactical]

* Expanding the Mulesoft estate into new areas of the business [strategic]

* Recommending the use of new technologies within the clients’ existing service agreements

Outcomes

* Landscape of test and trace altered, as is the supply chain and relationship with many end-point warehouses.

* Fully onshore Mulesoft team as part of S Platform.

* Automated end-to-end processing of test kit requests from order creation to order management and shipping.

* Excel is only used for edge cases or to alleviate problems with other system components.

* Demand for tests ramped down dramatically and Devoteam solutions have been deemed robust enough for there to be no managed support “tail” to the contract.

* Working on the final automation of warehouse integrations, data integrity and conversion of PCR tests into the existing systems.

* Order capacity creation ceiling from 10,000 per week to 10,000 per 30 minutes.”

…..and they all lived happily ever after. The End.

https://www.devoteam.com/me/success-story/nhs-test-trace-programme-retrospective/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture