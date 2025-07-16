Unpeeling the Fluff - Layer by Layer - Part 9
£3.7 Million for Test Supply Chain - Mulesoft Integration Delivery & L3 Support Partner
In Part 9 we look at the £3.7 Million spent for Test Supply Chain.
This is the last inquiry about failed contracts. This one is terrific fun, so read on.
We asked: Dear Department of Health and Social Care, in August 2021, you awarded a contract to Mulesoft Ltd, titled "Test Supply Chain - Mulesoft Integration Delivery & L3 Support Partner." The value was 3.753 million. For ease of reference, the contract ID is CF-0298400D0O000000rwimUAA1.
Could you please explain why a contract was awarded to a firm which was dissolved in January 2020, or was the contract with a different body?
What benefits did the taxpayer gain from this contract?
The interesting bit started when we looked at the supplier/contractor: Matt, our AI instrument (the one Carl created in his shed), warned us to check the Companies House register. So we did:
Strange, none of the active or dissolved entities are registered at “New Broad Street House, 25 New Broad Street”. But there are plenty of clouds.
Using the Devoteam company number (03047188) in the search of the Companies House register came up with:
Odd: What is wrong with working at New Broad Street House, 25 New Broad Street? We are sure it’s a perfectly good place to work.
On 4 March 2020, DEVOTEAM’s registered address flipped from Liverpool Street in London to 35 New Broad Street House, EC2M 1NH. In June 2022, they then moved to Hay's Lane.
As the pandemic fear was ramping up and social distancing measures were discussed by the government, DEVOTEAM relocated 150 metres around the corner from one business centre to another.
In 2020, DEVOTEAM joined the UK government's G-Cloud 14 procurement framework as a Google Cloud Reseller. For £3.7 million, the taxpayer got secure cloud services.
The G-Cloud Framework connected public sector organisations with suppliers, making it faster to procure cloud services. Not only was the taxpayer’s money wasted on test and trace, test tubes, and all the consultants, but it was also made simpler to waste your cash on the cloud.
If you fancy having your head in the clouds, then try applying. The new framework timetable is published a few weeks ahead of the application opening date. Find out what to do here.
TOGS
The contract ended on August 6, 2022, but the notice was published on April 13, 2023. We cannot match the awardee with anyone registered under Mulesoft, Devoteam, or both, based on the details in the contract, whether active or dissolved. Is this a case for Matt Holmes?
We are sure that our questions to the DHSC will be answered fully and clarify exactly who got the cash for what.
This post was written by two dogged old geezers who reassure their long-suffering readers that this is the last but one inquiry of the series. Unless something else turns up in the clouds.
Something interesting has turned up. See next post.
The NAO's Covid-19 cost tracker reported £376bn spent up to end March 2022. Since then the £bn's spent on inflated Benefit & Welfare claims, additional NHS, educational & other costs must push this past £500bn. About 25x Rachel from accounts 'black hole'. Yet, while you're allowed to debate her 'blackhole', no one ever mentions the real blackhole.
Great job guys poking it with a stick.
Once upon a time there was a ‘success’ story from Devoteam/MuleSoft (c) ……..
“The challenge
Winter 2020, the novel Coronavirus has spread across the UK, hospitalising nearly one million people, impacting the economy and putting one-quarter of all employees on government furlough. The mishandling of our test and trace infrastructure has led to government scrutiny and low confidence in public health policies.
The solution
Devoteam was engaged by the Department of Health and Social Care to “modernise their Lateral Flow Test supply chain using MuleSoft”. Moving the process of delivering tests away from a collection of systems, manual integrations and manually maintained spreadsheets and into an automated system.
What We Did
* Identifying areas of most pain for the client
* Building strong relationships with delivery partners and process stakeholders.
* Broadening area of delivery and accepting tactical bridges
* Advised on Agile Ways-of-Working across the program to improve visibility, reporting and efficiencies using the implemented tools.
* Delivering an MVP integration that made it possible for the allocations team to function at a greater capacity [tactical]
* Expanding the Mulesoft estate into new areas of the business [strategic]
* Recommending the use of new technologies within the clients’ existing service agreements
Outcomes
* Landscape of test and trace altered, as is the supply chain and relationship with many end-point warehouses.
* Fully onshore Mulesoft team as part of S Platform.
* Automated end-to-end processing of test kit requests from order creation to order management and shipping.
* Excel is only used for edge cases or to alleviate problems with other system components.
* Demand for tests ramped down dramatically and Devoteam solutions have been deemed robust enough for there to be no managed support “tail” to the contract.
* Working on the final automation of warehouse integrations, data integrity and conversion of PCR tests into the existing systems.
* Order capacity creation ceiling from 10,000 per week to 10,000 per 30 minutes.”
…..and they all lived happily ever after. The End.
https://www.devoteam.com/me/success-story/nhs-test-trace-programme-retrospective/