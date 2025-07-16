In Part 9 we look at the £3.7 Million spent for Test Supply Chain.

This is the last inquiry about failed contracts. This one is terrific fun, so read on.



Share

We asked: Dear Department of Health and Social Care, in August 2021, you awarded a contract to Mulesoft Ltd, titled "Test Supply Chain - Mulesoft Integration Delivery & L3 Support Partner." The value was 3.753 million. For ease of reference, the contract ID is CF-0298400D0O000000rwimUAA1.



Could you please explain why a contract was awarded to a firm which was dissolved in January 2020, or was the contract with a different body?

What benefits did the taxpayer gain from this contract?

We have made this post available for free, but please consider subscribing so we can continue to investigate where your taxpayer funds go.

The interesting bit started when we looked at the supplier/contractor: Matt, our AI instrument (the one Carl created in his shed), warned us to check the Companies House register. So we did:

Strange, none of the active or dissolved entities are registered at “New Broad Street House, 25 New Broad Street”. But there are plenty of clouds.

Using the Devoteam company number (03047188) in the search of the Companies House register came up with:

Odd: What is wrong with working at New Broad Street House, 25 New Broad Street? We are sure it’s a perfectly good place to work.

On 4 March 2020, DEVOTEAM’s registered address flipped from Liverpool Street in London to 35 New Broad Street House, EC2M 1NH. In June 2022, they then moved to Hay's Lane.

As the pandemic fear was ramping up and social distancing measures were discussed by the government, DEVOTEAM relocated 150 metres around the corner from one business centre to another.

In 2020, DEVOTEAM joined the UK government's G-Cloud 14 procurement framework as a Google Cloud Reseller. For £3.7 million, the taxpayer got secure cloud services.

The G-Cloud Framework connected public sector organisations with suppliers, making it faster to procure cloud services. Not only was the taxpayer’s money wasted on test and trace, test tubes, and all the consultants, but it was also made simpler to waste your cash on the cloud.

If you fancy having your head in the clouds, then try applying. The new framework timetable is published a few weeks ahead of the application opening date. Find out what to do here.

TOGS

The contract ended on August 6, 2022, but the notice was published on April 13, 2023. We cannot match the awardee with anyone registered under Mulesoft, Devoteam, or both, based on the details in the contract, whether active or dissolved. Is this a case for Matt Holmes?

We are sure that our questions to the DHSC will be answered fully and clarify exactly who got the cash for what.

This post was written by two dogged old geezers who reassure their long-suffering readers that this is the last but one inquiry of the series. Unless something else turns up in the clouds.

Something interesting has turned up. See next post.