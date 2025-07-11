We have received answers from DHSC to the first of our inquiries.

We asked:

Dear NHS England, in June 2020, NHS Digital awarded a contract worth £ 51 million to Deloitte LLP (PRJ 4545: COVID-19 Test Digital Platform).

This was ‘for the provision of digital solution design, build and live service of a digital platform, ordering portals and mobile applications to support the COVID-19 National Test Service, together with transition and exit activities.’

Please provide me with the deliverables.

For ease of reference, the tender ID is tender_244657/923096.

I am writing to you as NHS Digital officially merged with your organisation on 1 February 2023. According to your website, you have now assumed responsibility for all functions previously held by NHS Digital. A similar request was sent to DHSC.

The answer we got was as follows:

“Decision

NHS England holds this information. We are releasing the information in full.

This contract was the precursor to the contracts dealt with by questions 1 and 2. Due to the urgent nature of the pandemic it was established primarily on a time and material basis using rates previously agreed in relevant frameworks.

This contract was awarded in response to the pandemic to provide digital solution design, build, and live service to support the Covid-19 National Test service.

The service components are as follows:

A more detailed description of the services provided is outlined below.

Service 1. Cloud Technology Transformation Programme - shapes, integrates, and manages the other six services listed below. These services provide oversight for the teams that provide the services outlined below. This service also coordinates with the Buyer and other parties within and outside the Test and Trace programme.

Service 2. Cloud services that support the Buyer’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) subject test service Services that deliver the Solution.

Service 2.1. Cloud Architecture and Design – supports the Buyer in shaping its backlog and roadmap, and translating the backlog into functional and User Experience (UX) designs (including usability research and copywriting), and architecture and technology design so that the Supplier is ready to build into the Solution (executed in Service 2.2).

Service 2.2. Cloud, Hosting, Infrastructure and Application Planning & Delivery – builds the Solution functional, UX and technical designs developed in Service 2.1, through provision of IT infrastructure, developing bespoke software and package configuration. This includes technical release management, service delivery management, service analysts and a service desk to run the live service.

Service 2.3. Cloud Testing – functional and non-functional testing of the releases developed in Service 2.2. This includes automation testing and security, and performance testing of the Solution including digital application and mobile iOS applications.

Service 3. Cyber Security Services – within the scope of Services 2,3,4,5 design, build and operate the Solution with the cyber and data privacy controls necessary to achieve the Buyer’s defined business objectives and defined cyber risk tolerances. This includes consideration of the information security governance and data risk.

Service 4. Data visualisation (MI Platform) – data engineering and management information design, build and live operation of the Management Information (MI) Platform. This Service will only be provided under this Call Off Contract until the 31st August 2020.

Service 5. Salesforce Cloud Services (Satellite Manager Ordering Portal) – design and build and live operation of a Salesforce Cloud Service, the part of the Solution which will allow bulk ordering of test kits, initially for care homes but extendable to other organisations.

Note that in this context, the term “Deliverables” means the services delivered to the Authority’s satisfaction as determined by the monthly service review.”

Full marks to the DHSC for answering.

However, can you spot the problem with the answer?

At the time of the shower of cash on Deloitte LLP, these were the stated aims of the Test and Trace Programme:

Our question was simple: how did we (taxpayers) benefit from a bunch of accountants coming in to support the programme?

The DHSC's response is a non-answer, as it focuses on processes, cloud computing, IT, portals, and so on.

A proper answer would have involved quantifying the marginal benefit of involving accountants in saving lives, pain, grief, and suffering, as well as hospitalisations, thanks to diminished viral transmission due to clouds and all that.

Also, if there were a pandemic tomorrow, what would we have to show for 50 million? A lot of clouds, architecture and hosting. What about the data visualisation platform? Where is it? Where can we see what was visualised?

TOGS

If there was any doubt as to governments losing their heads in the spring of 2020, this contract, written out and published 8 months after the event, is proof. Vast sums were allocated to an evidence-free testing programme, which achieved panic and little else through the misuse of testing by politicians and their allies.

This post was written by two old geezers who think clouds are in the sky

