Well, we did say we’d be back before the summer break if we found something our readers might appreciate, and we think we have.

Share Trust the Evidence

In the Treasury sheet of failed contracts, our trusted AI helper Matt pointed us to contracts with INNOVA MEDICAL GROUP INC|800 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 288, Pasadena, USA. There are 10 contracts and one variation, totalling £4,140,006,968.39 over the period 2020-2021, with the last one expiring in 2022.

Yep, that's over £4 billion.