Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
1h

The decline in cases since 2010 until 2020 suggests that the introduction of a vaccine in 2015 didn't accelerate the declin, if anything, 2015 is an inflection point slowing the decline.

2 questions:

i. Did the vaccine make a difference?

ii. Is vaccinating students now, in the middle/end of an outbreak a good idea?

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John Davison's avatar
John Davison
1h

Instantly brings to my mind at least the good old riddle of transmission of "disease".

Precisely why and how did some sadly die and others become ill in varying degrees.

Where did it ie the bacterial meningitis come from. Why are most unaffected.

This line of thought is absolutely crucial to understanding the riddle.

But it has never been done.

I wonder why not.

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