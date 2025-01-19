The extensive TTE investigative team (Tom and Carl) did not accept UKHSA's stonewalling, so they nosed around the government.uk galaxy and found this interesting spreadsheet buried in the UKHSA back office archive. It tells you how UK taxpayers’ money was and will be spent from 2024 onwards.

We offer this document as a relaxing Sunday read and would be interested in your thoughts.

Notice anything strange?

We have already summarised the problems with the UKHSA’s accounts, which are known to Parliament.

We have previously asked if the UKHSA is fit for purpose.

In 2023, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reported the UKHSA had ‘no formal governance and weak financial controls.’

TTE would like to know whether it is time for Parliament to exercise some oversight.









