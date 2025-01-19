The extensive TTE investigative team (Tom and Carl) did not accept UKHSA's stonewalling, so they nosed around the government.uk galaxy and found this interesting spreadsheet buried in the UKHSA back office archive. It tells you how UK taxpayers’ money was and will be spent from 2024 onwards.
We offer this document as a relaxing Sunday read and would be interested in your thoughts.
Notice anything strange?
We have already summarised the problems with the UKHSA’s accounts, which are known to Parliament.
We have previously asked if the UKHSA is fit for purpose.
In 2023, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reported the UKHSA had ‘no formal governance and weak financial controls.’
TTE would like to know whether it is time for Parliament to exercise some oversight.
This post was written by two old geezers who do not spend a million Pounds on removals and moving their furniture around.
Interesting line item: LOG 255. It appears to be a 'new requirement'. A £100m+ a year contract to warehouse and distribute vaccines etc. Maybe that's why they need the 5m bird flu vaccines, to occupy the warehouse space & to fill the vans. £100m a year should buy you a lot of logistics.
LOG255 Science
Collaborative Logistics Outsourcing Solution Phase 2 - Storage & Distribution of Human Medicines, Vaccines & Associated Medical Products
UKHSA is seeking to establish a contractual agreement with a pharmaceutical wholesaler for human medicines who can act as a third party on behalf of the Agency for the UK storage and distribution of the Agency’s vaccines, other medicines and associated medical products (ownership remains with the UKHSA).
1 - New Requirement
Friday, August 30, 2024 Sunday, March 01, 2026 5+ Years
£551,279,000