Update on Excess Deaths
TTE Chart of the Week ending 28 April 2023:
In the week ending 28 April 2023 (Week 17), 12,152 deaths were registered in England and Wales.
The Florence Nightingale Diagram shows where this week sits in relation to previous years. The ONS report that this week the total number of deaths above the 5-year average is 13.8%.
Now we’ve had a lot of toing and froing about the best way to measure the exc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.