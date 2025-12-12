The latest headlines suggest we’re heading for a doomsday scenario: The “NHS ‘facing worst-case,” says the Guardian. “Super flu strikes during perfect storm,” headlines, Sky. A ‘tidal wave’ says the Independent, and health chiefs warned there’s ‘still no flu peak in sight’ reports the Mail.

Share

Putting aside the media drivel, what do the data say?

The surveillance data up to the 7th December paints a very different picture.

While many headlines are screaming that the “flu” has come early, comparisons with the last two years indicate that it is within the range of previous years if you go back a little.

Share Trust the Evidence

Looking at the data by age shows that the 5- to 14-year-old age group is the only one with positivity above the five-year average.

So, what about the end in sight that the NHS chiefs can’t see? If they examined the data, they might see that influenza positivity is flatlining. Students of Farr’s Law will know that what goes up must come down.

Weekly primary influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 attendance data, per 100,000 people, provide a snapshot of community activity.

Donate to TTE for Christmas

Within a specific GP sentinel system, very high consultation rates (> 400 per 100,000 per week for influenza-like illness) serve as an operational signal of high activity - an epidemic.

In Fleming’s Lessons from 40 years’ surveillance of influenza in England and Wales, he presented weekly ILI rates per 100,000 from 1967 to 2007. From 1967 to 1986, there were six epidemics in which the weekly incidence rate of ILI peaked above 400/100,000. In the next 20 years (1987–2006), this rate was exceeded only once, in 1989/90.

Fleming’s surveillance work reported to us “that Influenza activity is seen every winter, but its timing varies considerably.” A note for inexperienced commentators: the current rise is unprecedented. Fleming notes that in the prior 20 years to his 2007 publication, some of the more serious epidemics peaked well before Christmas (1989/90, 1993/94, 1995/96).

Finally, as we turn to the hospital data, the situation becomes less clear. We’ve asked NHS England what the term “flu” means in their hospital admission data. We’re still awaiting the answer. Our best guess is it’s a smorgasbord catch-all for respiratory agents and “influenza-like illness.”

The BBC reports “the numbers in hospital with flu is at its highest level at this time of year since records began - although they only date back to 2021”

Oh dear, despite data dating back to 1969, “flu” data began in 2021.

The latest data to the 7th December shows that. 2,781 patients were occupying beds with a label of “flu”

The key metric is the rate of change: values above the line indicate an increase in occupancy; values below it indicate a decline. At the moment, the rate of change doesn’t suggest anything concerning.

The latest syndromic surveillance data mirrors this reflection:

The problem now, though, arises from how well hospitals can cope; overcrowded, open-bay wards will ensure that hospital-acquired infections soar. As the community’s inevitable decline occurs, hospital data will lag, and cases will rise due to the inability to prevent transmission within hospitals.

Live at the TTE office will be giving a YouTube Live stream update on the latest figures at 4.30 pm today, and we haven’t yet mentioned all those critters that make up the “Flu”.

This post was written by two old geezers who have serious problems reconciling the screaming headlines with the government surveillance data. Join us!

www.youtube.com/@Trust_the_Evidence