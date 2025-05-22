Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter W's avatar
Peter W
4h

The other 31,800 mozzies are currently being used in gain-of-function trials. So far only a male and female have escaped into the "wild" after infecting a lab worker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
4h

Like all good smartphone-carrying peasants, I only read the headlines as provided by the news app. So now I'm scared to death of 'death by mosquito' and shall stay indoors, sunshine or not. There ye have it: result! Panic level in the population raised! No further vague row-backs from the UK Scare Agency needed, they're only there to protect the perps from possible future lawfare ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture