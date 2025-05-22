Avid TTE readers will remember Dr Tedros’s Test Test Test.



We are delighted to report that the UKHSA is doing this to keep us safe. They have been testing 32,000 mosquitoes using PCR. Consequently, they have found something —we are not quite sure what.

However, in 2/200 culex mosquitoes, UKHSA has found “fragments” of West Nile virus, possibly the new scary kid on the block.

Like all announcements, this one provided no real information. It does not explain that if you use PCR, you will find anything you tell it to detect. It does not explain that a potentially dangerous infectious virus needs to be complete and in sufficient quantities to infect you.

We await the next phase: crafting a model calling for the culling of all mosquitoes. We’d also like to know what happened to the other 31,800 mosquitoes.

So, folks, while you cannot get an appointment or a test from your local primary care centre, and there are 7.5 million people in line, rest assured that mosquitoes have the right of way and are regularly tested and surveyed.

This post was written by two old geezers who thought that René Magritte was the greatest surrealist.