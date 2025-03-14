Guest post by Carmen Huemmer, MD, MSc, German-born foreign correspondent and medical doctor, finishing a Global Health Master’s Degree Project revolving around “Scientific Integrity” at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

“Once incorrect procedures or statements become common, it can be hard to stop them from spreading through the medical literature like a genetic mutation.” Altman DG JAMA 2002.

The responsibility of high-quality reporting is more critical than ever, as information travels faster than an eye-blink. One hopes that global public health institutions will be aware of this obligation and act accordingly in the public's best interests.

The risks in preventing a medical condition in healthy individuals must be unequivocally evidentially justified. Considering the case fatality rate (CFR) and age-dependent infection fatality rate (IFR), the necessity to vaccinate needs to be evaluated particularly carefully in children, adolescents, and pregnant women.

“Safe and effective” has become the language of vaccine agencies, so let’s look at a few examples of how the CDC / ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) communicate the benefits and risks of COVID-19 “vaccines”.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reports the following on the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in adults aged ≥18 years (February 2022):

”[…]increased certainty that the benefits of preventing symptomatic and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospitalization, and death outweigh vaccine-associated risks of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. After a systematic review of published and unpublished scientific evidence for benefits and harms of Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, the Work Group used a modified GRADE approach to assess the certainty of evidence for outcomes related to the vaccine. ACIP considered new information […], including an additional 3 months of follow-up of the Phase III clinical trial participants, 26 observational vaccine effectiveness studies involving large populations of vaccinated persons, … The additional information increased certainty that the benefits of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outweigh vaccine-associated risks.”

The interpretation of this statement requires mental gymnastics. How can we verify the “unpublished” data, and the evaluation of ‘asymptomatic infection’? In October 2021, Scandinavian countries suspended Moderna products for individuals under 30, while the CDC expressed certainty. Did the CDC have information that the Nordics did not and would otherwise have considered, or did the latter overlook essential facts?

“Certainty” is a strong word that emphasises no doubt about the results. Yet, the article does not provide a link to “26 observational vaccine effectiveness studies,” and the hyperlink to the PDF slides provided for the working group’s conclusion is broken.

Hunting for the studies isn’t easy, but via the CDC’s GRADE evidence tables you can get to ‘26 vaccine effectiveness studies’. However, you have to speculate that these are “the ones” the CDC was on about.

The studies show that individuals could be noted as ‘vaccinated’ either 7, 14, 21, or even 28 days after receiving the vaccine. In only a few cases this window was unclear. To what degree declaring someone vaccinated versus unvaccinated could have impacted the estimated results is unknown, but it is undoubtedly an incorrect procedure.

Authors often use “evaluate”, “assess”, “investigate” or “analyse” for modelling methods. Being humble is not to everyone’s liking, but I believe it would be more ethical if these verbs were applied to FACTUAL data, not euphemistically upgrading estimations of various kinds.

Sometimes it gets even more confusing. One article in the CDC reference list states in the preprint version “Clients with record of having received two doses of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273 or ChAdOx1 on or before the specimen collection date were considered vaccinated; …”

I would instead use “clients” for those who have just been sold a vacuum cleaner, but that might just be me…

The text continues:

“The body of evidence regarding immunogenicity, efficacy, and safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine among children aged 5–11 years was primarily composed of data from one randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II/III clinical trial that initially enrolled 2,268 participants aged 5–11 years, randomized 2:1 to receive vaccine or saline placebo (1)”

Reference (1) should refer you to the Food and Drug Administration: Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine information.

Ooops. If you try to access CDC’s resources more than once, you will frequently run into “The page you’re looking for was not found. Please try the CDC archives or the A-Z index.” This has been the case before President Trump restricted certain services.

The Advisory Committee also doesn’t seem to care about antibodies:

“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has high efficacy (>90%) against COVID-19 in children aged 5-11 years. Regardless of seropositivity rates, ACIP determined that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.”

So, they determine safety and effectiveness based on what? Besides, how can anyone on Earth know something is outweighed by something POTENTIAL…?

Particularly concerning is the risk calculation for safety in the CDC’s weekly morbidity and mortality report, not only for adults and elderly, but particularly for children.

“Patients were considered unvaccinated if they had received no doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; full vaccination in terms of expected protection against MIS-C was defined as receipt of 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, with receipt of the second dose ≥28 days before hospital admission. The 28-day window was selected because a person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥14 days after receipt of the second dose,...” (MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2022;71:52–58).

Consequently, the CDC managed to discount serious adverse events in this interim period:

“COVID-19-related thromboembolic events occurring in the first 7 days after vaccination were not counted” (MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2024;73:16–23.).

However, that wasn’t all. If you attended an emergency department, then being counted as vaccinated required 14 days:

Emergency department or urgent care “encounters were excluded if the most recent vaccine dose was received <14 days before the index date.” (MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2023;72:886–892).

Safety must be appraised from the time point of vaccination. Otherwise immediate adverse events after innoculation would be attributed to the “unvaccinated” group.

It is also a joy to find treasures like the CDC undermining their own modelling “studies” with potentially AI-generated phrases:

“§ Some estimates are imprecise, … . This imprecision indicates that the actual VE could be substantially different from the point estimate shown, and estimates should be interpreted with caution. Additional data accrual could increase precision and allow more precise interpretation.”

TTE has previously dissected the Pfizer data on “vaccination” in pregnancy

In contrast, from the CDC website, we get the following: “Evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective and suggests that the benefits of vaccination outweigh any known or potential risks. … .”

The hyperlink for “Evidence” leads to the identical parroting of ‘safe and effective’, and ultimately to ten reference articles, either estimating, modelling, or a cohort study with self-reported results.

Reference No. 10 from the Drugs and Lactation Database, notably lacks credibility.

“The LactMed peer review panel scrutinizes the data for each drug record to assure their scientific validity, reasonableness, and currency”

But here comes the trustworthy disclaimer:

“Information presented in the LactMed database is derived from the scientific literature and public databases and reflects professional expertise of the authors and review panel. The U.S. Government and its individual agencies, including the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the LactMed authors and reviewers do not warrant or assume any legal responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of the information contained on this site.”

What should we consider that the peer review panel does? The reader is welcome to check the references, all 104 of them. Sources include “An on-line survey of mothers in Mexico who received a COVID-19 vaccine ”, or “A multicenter survey of 750 breastfeeding women in Bangladesh who received two doses of a COVID-10 vaccine.”

If I had 5 minutes at the esteemed CDC, I would ask them to make our lives just a bit easier: by providing me with their precise definition of “evidence”. Revamping what should and clearly should NOT be accepted as “evidence” in the sense of “proof” is long overdue.

To add to the doubt, the CDC's website is currently being modified to comply with “President Trump's Executive Orders.”

In this “Updated COVID-19 vaccine (2024-2025 Formulation)” ACIP provides another nugget of advice:

“To evaluate the certainty of evidence for anticipated benefits and harms for the 2024-2025 Formulation COVID-19 vaccine, the ACIP COVID-19 Vaccines Work Group (WG) assessed evidence from previous updated COVID-19 vaccines (i.e., bivalent or 2023 – 2024 Formulation)… […].”

For something ANTICIPATED all we need is a crystal ball, or maybe some tea leaves…? The retreat to ANTICIPATED benefits might suggest that even after four years the CDC cannot offer us an analysis of any actual data.

Executive Orders might be helpful in the CDC building, other than returning to, for example, pregnant women from pregnant “people”?

When ACIP refers to ‘prevention’, they might want to consider some good editors?:

“The potential benefits pre-specified by the ACIP COVID-19 Vaccines WG for infants and children included all the benefits in adolescents and adults with the addition of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) (important).”

A skilled reviewer might be advisable here, as some people who died weren't considered dead: “Patients were considered to have critical illness if they were admitted to an ICU, died, or both. Death was identified at each individual site and was defined as a death while hospitalized or ≤ 28 days after hospital admission.”

Let me know if you could figure out what counts as a death.

It is up to each medical professional to counsel patients. As for me, what I have researched would have been far from sufficient to recommend any of these injectable COVID-substances. Ironically, the organisations calling out “combatting misinformation and vaccine hesitancy” are the real superspreaders of scepticism and forever-lasting distrust among those who scrutinize the validity of their statements.

This post was written by a slightly disheartened frontline-doctor who

Can only warmly recommend colleagues to question everything, and dedicate time to do their investigations on what has been disseminated as so-called “evidence”

Is very curious if newly appointed CDC staff might deliver irrefutable proof of “COVID-19 “vaccines benefits outweighing risks,

Does not envy the jobs of Robert F. Kennedy and the new NIH and FDA directors.

ACIP members’ conflicts of interest can, by the way, be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/acip/disclosures/by-member.html