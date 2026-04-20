Hi readers, you seem to have enjoyed our comments on the Module 4 findings of the Covid-19 Inquiry.

To enhance your enjoyment, the two old geezers decided to let you into the backstory of the post. We discussed it on a warm afternoon in Rome over a beer or two in a dive up to our lowly standards (“Live in Rome” post is forthcoming).

It goes like this.

A very well-known broadsheet (the Daily Planet) expressed interest in publishing the post after a few edits to the original draft. The edits were good and made the text flow better - so far, so good. The edited text came to 1015 words.

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We had to delay the post by 1 day to avoid infringing on the broadsheet’s “exclusive”. OK.

All set? No. After a few hours and further time contortions, Jake (not his real name) came back with this:

“Apologies, my boss feels the piece is too technical for us so doesn’t want to run it. I’ve only just been told. So do of course do what you wish with it on Substack or take it to another publication as well.”