The Covid Inquiry Module 4 findings reflect a peculiar British habit, especially among officialdom, for marking one’s own homework.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s latest report on vaccines and therapeutics is no exception: a document that manages, in the same breath, to celebrate success while tippy-toeing politely around systemic failure.

Yes, they were delivered quickly, and they may have saved some lives. But it is precisely because the stakes were so high, and the public was asked to accept an unprecedented intervention, that the failings matter more, not less.

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The Inquiry tries to provide a reassuring message that “rigorous safety standards” were not compromised. But it misses the deeper problem: regulation during Covid focused on speed and optics rather than on building a robust, transparent, continuous-learning system.

The most glaring example is post-authorisation surveillance. The report delicately suggests regulators should have “access to up-to-date patient data”. Should have? They already do. The UK possesses one of the richest health data ecosystems in the world: CPRD, NHS Digital datasets, linked primary–secondary care records. These are not theoretical assets; they exist and are usable. The inquiry fails to mention that they were underused.

Instead of real-time pharmacoepidemiology, rapid analysis, and signal detection, we got passive reporting systems and delayed, opaque analyses. The machinery for world-leading safety monitoring was there; the will and competence to use it properly were not.

We have extensively reported on the mismanagement, secrecy, and suppression of reports of possible harms from Covid-19 vaccines. We thought we had turned over every stone, looked at every scrap of evidence available, and got the measure of what was and is still going on.

The secret MHRA Expert Working Group (EWG) classified the Covid vaccines as “effective” relying on antibody responses. They then went on to state, correctly, that this outcome was of dubious significance. The Hallett Inquiry has looked at carefully selected narratives, while protecting the status quo. Trust in the system is at an all time low - just look at the uptake of influenza vaccines in healthcare workers.

Evidence to the Hallett Inquiry suggests that even senior ministers were insufficiently briefed on the Yellow Card system—the backbone of the UK’s safety surveillance. If those responsible for oversight do not fully understand the tools they depend on, confidence in the system begins to look misplaced.

The surge in Yellow Card reports following vaccination could reflect several things: genuine signals of harm, the scale and intensity of the vaccination campaign, heightened public awareness, or some combination of all three. The problem is not uncertainty; it is the apparent lack of urgency in resolving it.

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Rather than systematically disentangling these drivers, the MHRA has too often defaulted to a reassuring narrative—that reporting was a function of increased awareness and engagement with the scheme. That is not an explanation; it is a placeholder. and in the absence of rigorous analysis, it risks looking less like pharmacovigilance and more like institutional complacency.

Then there is the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme—an afterthought masquerading as justice for victims. The Inquiry concedes it “requires reform”. In truth, it is not merely inadequate; it is derisory.

A one-off £120,000 payment for life-altering injury, filtered through a process that appears designed more to exclude than compensate, is hardly a foundation for public trust. When population-level interventions are promoted in the name of the collective good, this is a poor return for those who bear the rare but serious costs. Such a position changes the moral equation: When harm occurs—even rarely—the response must be swift, generous, and humane. Instead, we get government penny-pinching and proceduralism.

The Inquiry acknowledges disparities in uptake were “predictable”. Indeed, they were, and not just predictable, they could be predicted. In our own systematic review (2022), we clearly showed that vaccine uptake is shaped by trust, access, and prior engagement with healthcare systems, not by last-minute messaging and oppression.

Yet policy defaulted to centralised messaging, late-stage behavioural nudges and outright coercion. By the time “targeted communication” appeared in the playbook, the structural drivers of inequality had already done their work. The report now recommends “targeted vaccination strategies and communications… consulting with local networks”.

Yet, if you want uptake, you build trust before the crisis, not during it. You work with communities continuously, not episodically, and you rigorously test your interventions—properly, transparently, and in real-world settings—to ensure they deliver more benefit than harm, rather than simply assuming they will.

If we are serious about learning lessons, then the inquiry’s recommendations need sharpening.

First, on uptake and inequalities: targeted strategies must rest on evidence, not platitudes. That means embedding local public health networks into decision-making for those vaccines that prove effective from the outset. Using granular data to identify underserved groups early, and designing delivery alongside communication, not bolting it on later. We already know what works; the problem was not ignorance but execution.

Second, on safety monitoring: access is not the issue. The UK already has CPRD and linked datasets capable of near real-time surveillance. What is needed is their routine use for post-authorisation monitoring, rapid and transparent publication of analyses, and a shift from passive reporting to active, population-based pharmacoepidemiology. Anything less is complacency masquerading as reform.

Third, on compensation: the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme needs a wholesale overhaul—faster decisions, broader eligibility, higher awards, and a presumption in favour of claimants where evidence is uncertain.

The danger now is that the Inquiry settles for a self-congratulatory narrative of success, lightly hedged with caveats. The reality is far less comfortable: a system that functioned, but not as well as it should have, not as fairly as it could have, and which left a small but significant number of people irreversibly harmed, and then left to fend for themselves.

Without transparency and robust regulation, the UK is set to repeat the same mistakes and sideline the very evidence that should guide the response.

Module 4 recommendations