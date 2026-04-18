Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Myra's avatar
Myra
3hEdited

I sped read the Covid Inquiry Module 4 report and to say I am underwhelmed is putting it mildly.

The whole report is full of self congratulatory statements of ‘safe and effective’ by the usual suspects (Whitty, Van-Tam, Valance etc). Critical voices are not heard.

So whilst claiming the ‘safe and effective’ they acknowledge 500,000 adverse event reports, the lack of awareness of the yellow card system (even the government’s health secretary was unaware) and the poor link between the shop floor (GPs, hospitals) and health reporting.

So how do you square these statements?

How can you say ‘safe and effective’ if you don’t have the data collection to back this up?

This is getting worse than a simple whitewash.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2h

If I'd read this article on paper, I'd have highlighted every one of your observations and written in the margins everywhere "yes, exactly so!". Thanks, again, for your analysis of this Inquiry.

Since you repeatedly mention trust, I'd like to add that, thanks to this 'experience' which affected, one way or the other, the whole population, trust in institutions generally has been crumbling and is vanishing ever more rapidly because the systematic failures you point out affect other government institutions as well, not just the health service.

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