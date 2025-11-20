The Oxford/AstraZeneca (Vaxrevia) vaccine, indicated in adults, was linked to a rare but serious side effect called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). On 27 March 2024, the European Commission withdrew the marketing authorisation for Vaxzevria.

Share Trust the Evidence

In March 2021, David Spiegelhalter, writing in the Guardian, said, “There’s no proof that the Oxford vaccine causes blood clots.”

On the 11th of March, the European Medicines Agency said the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine can continue to be used during an investigation into thromboembolic events. They had received notification of 30 cases of “thromboembolic events” among 5 million people who had received the vaccine in Europe.

By 7 April, the UK JCVI advised that the vaccine should be restricted to people aged 30 and over due to the risk of blood clots.

Given the delays and the issues with access to data, we FOIed the MHRA to request the number of notifications for cardiovascular (and separately for thromboembolic) events in relation to Vaxzevria received via the Yellow Card system between 1 February 2021 and 1 January 2024.

To our surprise, given recent events with the UKHSA’s refusals to release data on covid vaccines and deaths, the MHRA has confirmed that the Agency holds this information and has responded with the data.

We’re currently analysing and comparing this data with the reports at the time.

But given the public interest in the lack of recent data disclosure and the inconsistencies in FOI processes across agencies, we are making the PDF responses available.

Foi202501077 115KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Embolism And Thrombosis Hlgt 95.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cardiac Disorders Soc 95.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We’ll get back to you with our analysis.

This post was written by two old geezers who don’t like inconsistency and would like to thank xxxxx.xxx@mhra.