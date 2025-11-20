Vaxrevia Data Release
Hold onto your shirt. MHRA have answered the VaxRevia questions:
The
Oxford/AstraZeneca (Vaxrevia) vaccine, indicated in adults, was linked to a rare but serious side effect called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). On 27 March 2024, the European Commission withdrew the marketing authorisation for Vaxzevria.
In March 2021, David Spiegelhalter, writing in the Guardian, said, “There’s no proof that the Oxford vaccine causes blood clots.”
On the 11th of March, the European Medicines Agency said the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine can continue to be used during an investigation into thromboembolic events. They had received notification of 30 cases of “thromboembolic events” among 5 million people who had received the vaccine in Europe.
By 7 April, the UK JCVI advised that the vaccine should be restricted to people aged 30 and over due to the risk of blood clots.
Given the delays and the issues with access to data, we FOIed the MHRA to request the number of notifications for cardiovascular (and separately for thromboembolic) events in relation to Vaxzevria received via the Yellow Card system between 1 February 2021 and 1 January 2024.
To our surprise, given recent events with the UKHSA’s refusals to release data on covid vaccines and deaths, the MHRA has confirmed that the Agency holds this information and has responded with the data.
We’re currently analysing and comparing this data with the reports at the time.
But given the public interest in the lack of recent data disclosure and the inconsistencies in FOI processes across agencies, we are making the PDF responses available.
We’ll get back to you with our analysis.
This post was written by two old geezers who don't like inconsistency
Interesting - vaxrevia data available, but shot no longer available ie no longer of commercial interest.
UKHSA declines release of mRNA shot/death data. Product still available, therefore commercial interest present.
Therefore pharma taking precedent over patient, who would have thought?
Makes you wonder about UKHSA honesty and even the Tribunal.
I’m interested to see how you get on with your analysis. Having submitted some of those yellow cards personally it is helpful to see how the data is analysed and presented to the public.
I can see they direct you to the website https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/idaps/CHADOX1%20NCOV-19
Perhaps I am doing something wrong with my search but I can’t get the website numbers to tally with the FOI tables they sent you. They are saying 46623 cardiac disorders in 2021 but the website search gives me 10726 for 2021 under ‘cardiac disorders’. I wondered if cardiac disorders are also found under a system organ class or the discrepancy is due to them being put into other years but that doesn’t seem to explain it. Another possibility is that there are multiple reports for a single patient so not 46623 patients but 46623 reports, and yet 2022 and 2023 are not too far out comparing your foi table against the website. So it would be good to know why they have told you about 46623 reports for suspected cardiac disorders yet the public are told there were 10726 for 2021.
For thromboembolism your foi table says look under the vascular disorders tab on the website. This gives 3850 for 2021, 227 for 2022 and 116 for 2023 whereas the foi table gives 5620 in 2021, 375 in 2022 and 180 in 2023. I’ve pointed out before that thromboembolic problems can also be found under blood and lymphatic syndrome (some of the VITT are likely to be included there eg 54 with TTS), but also cardiac eg atrial thrombosis, ventricular thrombosis, in ocular eg retinal artery occlusion, retinal vascular thrombosis, in gastrointestinal eg gastrointestinal vascular conditions (some VITT had mesenteric vein thromboses), in hepatobiliary eg hepatic vascular disorders (some VITT had portal vein thromboses), in CNS vascular disorders (some with VITT had strokes and cerebral vein thrombosis, some cerebral vein thrombosis but not VITT) etc etc. I don’t know if someone with VITT and multiple infarcts in different organs would be counted under one main organ in the website table or under several categories, which would mean double counting. Also could it be user dependent or did they have a clear system for categorising. I’m not sure your FOI answer clarifies this.They do say that one person can have multiple ADRs so perhaps the table they provide includes an the thromboembolic episodes in the different headings, but then why direct you to look under the vascular heading only.
It would give me more confidence if I could see the website numbers more closely matching the FOI table, or if they said the FOI table is of numbers of people not events, but they don’t say that either, so why the discrepancy?