John Fielding
My wife was given Vaxrevia and became ill the same day intense shivering and flu like symptoms. The evening she described having the worst headache ever and at one point during the night stopped breathing for a short period.. The next day, I contacted the GP on Lynn's behalf who dismissed her symptoms as "coincidence". About 48 hours later, Lynn contracted a bladder infextion (the first she ever had) & was prescribed antibiotics. Overall, Lynn was ill for the next few weeks with significant fatigue. Normally, she was very fit and a keen walker. We were not advised to complete a Yellow Card report.. As Lynn was too ill do this, I completed one on her behalf.

I am a retired Health Psychologist who worked in in the NHS for over 30 years. I have no doubt these symptoms were directly related to Vaxrevia. Both Lynn and I noticed a change in her language processing skills over the next few weeks which had not been apparent prior to vaccination. The change was relatively minor but showed itself oddly enough in our Scrabble games. We even joked about it being as a result of the vaccine. Approximately, 18 months after vaccination, Lynn was diagnosed with a malignent brain tumoour, primarily affecting her language processing centres. Two and a half months later she died.

Three years down the line, I am still unable to discuss any of this with friends or family who completely accept the safe and effective narrative. There is only one friend, who spent significant time with Lynn and like myself remains unvaccinated and who also like myself now questions everything we are told. I feel rather like a priest must feel who has lost his faith in everything he once believed to be true.

Here is a Gemini (AI) generated summary:

This article, authored by GP Helen McArdle and published via Trust the Evidence, provides a critical analysis of the UK's regulatory response to the Vaxzevria (Oxford-AstraZeneca) vaccine, specifically regarding Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).

Core Regulatory & Communication Failings

- Delayed Action: The author argues that the UK failed to follow the "precautionary principle" adopted by European neighbors. While countries like Denmark and Norway suspended the rollout in early March 2021 due to clotting concerns, the UK continued, leading to further avoidable deaths in young people.

- Flawed Risk Communication: Regulators frequently used "pooled risks" across all ages, which masked the significantly higher danger to young, healthy adults who were at statistically negligible risk from COVID-19 itself.

- Numerator/Denominator Discrepancies: The MHRA often cited risk based on "total doses given" (which included the elderly at lower risk for VITT) rather than "number of people vaccinated" in specific age cohorts, which would have shown a higher incident rate.

- Censorship of Dissent: Clinical concerns and "Rapid Responses" in medical journals (like the BMJ) were reportedly removed or labelled "misinformation," creating a false sense of professional consensus.

Statistical Evolution of Risk

The article highlights how the estimated risk of serious clotting (VITT) shifted as more data emerged:

DateSource / ContextStated / Risk of Clotting:

March 2021 Dr. Sarah Jarvis (Media)1 in 500,000

April 2021 MHRA initial estimate: 1 in 250,000 (4 per million)

April 2021Winton Centre (20-29y cohort)1 in 100,000

May 2021JCVI (30s cohort)1 in 60,000

Late 2021MHRA Revised (18-49y cohort)1 in 47,393

Specific Case Statistics & Findings

- VITT Mortality: The overall case fatality rate for VITT was recorded at 17%, resulting in at least 73 confirmed deaths in the UK.

- Under-reporting: The author notes that up to 98% of adverse drug reactions typically go unreported in the voluntary "Yellow Card" system. A 2024 FOI request revealed the MHRA does not actually have an estimate for the degree of under-reporting regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

- Individual Risk-Benefit: Using the QCovid calculator, a healthy 25-year-old female had a 1 in 1,000,000 risk of dying from COVID-19, contrasted against a 1 in 200,000 risk of dying from a Vaxzevria-induced clot.

Systemic Issues in Pharmacovigilance

- The "Enabler" Shift: The author criticizes the MHRA’s transition from a "watchdog" to an "enabler" of the pharmaceutical industry, suggesting this compromised objectivity.

- Causality Frameworks: Current frameworks (WHO 2019) are criticized for being biased toward "coincidence"—if a trial didn't show an effect, post-marketing events are often dismissed as unrelated.

- Trial Transparency: The article cites allegations of trial participants (e.g., Augusto Germán Roux) having serious adverse events reclassified as "anxiety" or excluded from published data, undermining the "safe and effective" baseline.

