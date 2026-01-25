This article is a TTE guest post by Helen McArdle

As a GP with over 20 years of NHS experience, I could see from early in the Covid pandemic that SARS-CoV-2 risk was generally poorly communicated, and rarely contextualised in a way people could understand. In my view, this led to skewed risk perceptions and to a cascade of poor decision-making and restricted access to care.

Yet as early as March 2020, we knew there was a strong risk gradient by age, frailty, and underlying health. Thankfully, the absolute risk was very low for most healthy under 50s, though one could be forgiven for assuming the exact opposite if one followed the media at the time. Nevertheless, for those more severely affected by the virus, we had frustratingly little effective treatment at our disposal. The novel SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, therefore, represented a potential breakthrough in mitigating COVID-19 disease among those more vulnerable to infection.

The vaccine rollout began in December 2020 and proceeded at a pace, in age-defined cohorts, starting with the elderly.

Huge resources had been invested in the vaccination programme, so that by the first week in April 2021, the majority of care home residents and healthcare staff were already considered ‘fully vaccinated’ with two vaccines, and nearly half of the 50-54-year-old cohort had received at least one dose, 1,532,713 doses had been used according to the MHRA.

I myself deferred taking a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine when it was offered to me. Having calculated my own risk of severe Covid-19 to be low, I preferred to wait, believing there was insufficient data on the short-, medium-, and long-term risks and benefits to recommend universal vaccination for all people.

There was immense pressure to accept vaccination from the outset, and this would intensify over the year, despite the unprecedented levels of vaccine take-up.

In March 2021, the BBC introduced the idea of a vaccine status passport scheme once all adults had been offered a jab, and the UK government discussed mandatory vaccination for health and social care workers. Disregarding the fact that many frontline workers would have already acquired a degree of immunity through repeated viral exposure over the preceding year.

There was also now a stigma attached to declining vaccination, and we, the unvaccinated, found ourselves branded ‘anti-vaxxers’, as if this particular choice implied an ideological opposition to all vaccines. The GMC and medical defence organisations issued guidance for unvaccinated healthcare workers, advising those ‘refusing vaccination’ to participate fully in risk assessments and to adopt mitigating controls deemed necessary for patient safety. I completed my own risk assessment in preparation for the day I would need to defend my professional reputation and right to keep doing my job.

The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine rollout is often portrayed as a race against the virus, but for healthcare professionals like me, there was a parallel scramble to obtain accurate information on adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) to facilitate informed consent. This was especially important for low-risk individuals who would derive little or no personal benefit from a vaccine, and who were often portrayed as engaging in an altruistic act.

Adverse events in clinical practice

It wasn’t long before we started seeing AEFIs in our clinical practice, some of which were unfortunately very serious.

We did not know if any or all of such events were caused by these novel vaccines, as some would be coincidental and unrelated. To find out, we needed an effective pharmacovigilance safety monitoring system. In the UK, we have the ‘Yellow Card’ adverse event reporting scheme run by the MHRA. It is meant to provide early warning safety signals for adverse events, but relies on voluntary reporting by healthcare professionals and members of the public. It takes time to complete and submit a Yellow Card report, and there is no additional resource given for such work, which competes with other clinical priorities.

A clinician’s own vaccination history and their belief in the safety of the new vaccines may have influenced their psychological predisposition to even see an adverse event as one potentially caused by a vaccine, let alone their decision to report. Their threshold for reporting could also be influenced by their commitment to vaccines as a path out of the enforced lockdowns and by concerns about not reinforcing vaccine hesitancy.

The MHRA evaluated Yellow Card data alongside other epidemiological evidence to determine which reported AEFIs are vaccine-related and which are coincidental. The 2019 WHO Causality assessment of an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) use manual provides a standardised framework for causality assessment and attribution.

In 2018, Puliyel and Naik highlighted problems with this new framework, in which certainty is undermined by the presence of any other condition or drug that could provide a plausible alternative (or, some would say, a more desirable) explanation for the reaction.

For an event to be considered potentially causal, the observed rate in the vaccinated population must exceed the background rate in the unvaccinated population, though it may take time for such a statistical signal to emerge. A delayed vaccine reaction is less likely to be considered causal, as are uncommon events, though even a weak association may be true. There remains a degree of subjectivity in the assessment, and the individual assessor cannot really be objective about their own objectivity.

Importance is also placed on clinical trial data, so if no statistically significant increase in deaths/serious adverse events was recorded during the phase 3 trials preceding vaccine licensure/EUA, such events occurring in the post-marketing surveillance period are by default considered ‘coincidental’ or ‘unclassifiable’. But can we trust trial data?

After all, the Vioxx scandal demonstrates how even a doubling of cardiovascular risk can be missed for years, even though re-examination of trial data showed a signal for harm was there all along. It is worrying then to hear testimonials of past Covid-19 vaccine trial participants who experienced serious life-changing vaccine adverse events, were withdrawn from the trials and whose injuries were not subsequently described in published reports on vaccine safety and efficacy. BioNTech/ Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial participant Augusto Germán Roux allegedly had his AEFI misrepresented in his clinical trial record as ‘severe anxiety’ rather than ‘vaccine-induced pericarditis’. Because he withdrew from the study, his reaction did not need to be included in the published trial data.

In 2020, the general scientific and medical community leaned towards accepting causality for even the weakest of anecdotal associations of Covid-19 infection with disease, whereas much higher standards of statistical significance were demanded for Covid-19 vaccine AEFIs.

Reported AEFIs generally underestimate true incidence, and there is a degree of bias in the types of events reported. As an example, a significant cardiac event in an older adult in the immediate post-vaccination period would seldom be considered an AEFI, let alone be ‘Yellow Carded’ by a healthcare professional. Contrast this with a similar cardiac event post-COVID infection, where viral causation would generally be accepted without question. For some, there seemed to be an inverse relationship between their ability to see Covid infection harm and their ability to parse the idea of Covid vaccine harm.

In early 2021, vaccine supply could hardly keep up with demand, while alarming stories of blood clots linked to Covishield/Vaxzevria (then called the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine) were emerging from Europe.

On 7th March 2021, Austria suspended a single batch of the vaccine in response to one death. By 11th March, Denmark, Iceland and Norway had suspended the rollout completely after 3 healthcare workers were hospitalised in Norway with unusual bleeding, blood clots and low platelets, with one similar death in Denmark.

Had the UK followed the same precautionary approach as these European countries, more deaths could have been averted.

The first recorded UK death from VITT (Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia) caused by Vaxzevria was that of 32-year-old psychologist Dr Stephen Wright on 26th January 2021.

On 27th February 2021, 18-year-old trainee paramedic Kasey Turner died from the same adverse vaccine reaction. 26-year-old Oli Hoque, vaccinated on 19th March, died of CVST (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) on 15th April. At his inquest, the MHRA admitted that from 25 February 2021, it had identified three cases of blood clots to the brain associated with the AstraZeneca jab, but ‘could not fully consider these cases as they did not receive all the necessary clinical information from hospitals’.

Despite repeated assurances given between 15th and 19th March by the EMA, AstraZeneca, Sir Andrew Pollard and Sir David Spiegelhalter of there being no evidence of blood clot risk from Vaxzevria, it was clear that this was an evolving situation, and as such, not really possible for us to give people an accurate appraisal of true risk.

On 16th March, 13 EU countries had suspended Vaxzevria, though Dr Sarah Jarvis wrote a reassuring article on risk for the ‘Patient’ website. Citing 37 cases of potentially serious clots out of about 17 million doses of Vaxzevria delivered, she translated this as a ‘worst case scenario’ of one serious clot for every 500,000 people given a Vaxzevria dose.

It would soon transpire that the risk for under-50s was at least 10 times this figure. Dr Jarvis had used known case reports as a proxy for cases and believed then that the vast majority of potentially serious side effects would be picked up by ‘the safety reporting systems’.

The MHRA are careful to remind us that ‘Yellow Card data cannot be used to derive side effect rates’. By 18th March, out of over 11 million people who had received Vaxzevria in the UK, there had been five identified cases of CVST, one of them fatal.

However, following a ‘rigorous scientific review’ of reported cases as well as data from hospital admissions and GP records, the MHRA concluded ‘there is no evidence that blood clots in veins are occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination’, on the basis that the condition had been reported in fewer than one in a million people vaccinated. By 28th March, the updated Yellow Card Case Series Drug Analysis would tabulate 57 cerebrovascular venous and sinus thromboses, alongside other VITT-associated reports.

On the same day as the MHRA made their announcement, the EMA Safety Committee reached the same ‘clear scientific conclusion’.

A BMJ article headlined their finding, ‘AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to increased risk of blood clots’. The article stated that over 18 million people in the UK and Europe had been vaccinated with Vaxzevria, and that only 7 cases of widespread blood clots and 18 cases of CVST had been reported. There was a suggestion that these new vaccine-associated clotting disorders may even be ‘the result of post-covid syndrome or linked to oral contraceptives’, raising further doubts about causality.

Contrast this with the Norwegian experts, who we would learn had not only confirmed their own cases of VITT were definitely caused by the vaccine (“nothing but the vaccine can explain why”), they had apparently identified the likely mechanism and alerted the public to this news.

By 19th March, German researchers had also discovered the cause of the unusual blood clotting disorder, but after the EMA announcement, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal & the Netherlands resumed vaccine rollout.

It would later transpire that UK haematologists were seeing the same condition in their own patients and had alerted the MHRA as well as the government’s CMO and chief scientific adviser.

According to their testimony, UK experts apparently decided to take a watchful waiting approach to this news.

As the chief executive of UCLH put it, he did not want them to take action, ‘because I think that vaccination is absolutely great and we should not stop it and we should not scare people. But just to make them aware’. We have since been made aware that 26-year-old Oli Hoque and 47-year-old Lucy Taberer received their fatal vaccines on 19th March 2021, the day after the EMA/MHRA had vouched these vaccines to be ‘safe and effective’.

A consequence of the failure of effective pharmacovigilance and action by the MHRA/EMA is that young people in the UK continued to be given Vaxzevria, and deaths from VITT continued.

On 30th March, Canada suspended the vaccine for those under 55. The following day, Germany suspended it again for those under 30.

On 2nd April 2021, the EMA conceded there was a risk of CVST from Vaxzevria in those under 60 years, quoting a risk of one in 100,000. But we were also told that it was ‘entirely possible’ that the risk of brain clots with Vaxzevria was ‘zero’. By then, at least seven people in England had died of VITT, all under 60.

Meanwhile, the pressure on ‘vaccine hesitant’ healthcare workers was intensifying, with frequent persuasive articles in the medical and lay press.

On 2nd April, the BMJ published an article entitled ‘Do doctors have to have the COVID-19 vaccine?’, presenting the opinions of four experts who argued for a strong ethical and clinical obligation to receive the vaccine and downplayed ‘overstated’ safety concerns.

There was no balancing counter-narrative, though one London consultant tried to provide a Rapid Response to the article, in which she described unprecedented levels of staff sickness after Covid vaccination.

Given our own experience of staff absence from vaccination side effects, her testimony rang true. However, the editor removed this Rapid Response, allegedly because it was ‘being used to spread misinformation’ on social media.

It seemed we were only allowed a voice if we said positive things about the vaccination programme. Those voices not loyal to the prevailing vaccine narrative were ‘disappeared’.

On 7th April, the UK JCVI issued new guidance, recommending adults under 30 years without underlying health conditions should now be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine if available.

Their advice, however, read as a soft recommendation, as under 30s could still make an ‘informed choice’ to receive one if they wanted ‘to receive earlier protection’.

No age-restriction recommendation was given for second doses, as they hadn’t yet seen VITT after them.

Pointedly, the MHRA still did not recommend any age restrictions in Vaxrevia use, though they issued updated guidance on symptoms to watch for. Unlike the EMA, they calculated the risk of these blood clots as 4 people in a million who received the vaccine (1 in 250,000), which was calculated by dividing the number of UK adverse event reports of blood clots with low platelets (79) by 20.2 million doses.

The use of elliptical numerators and denominators in risk communication was unsurprising to those of us who had long voiced concern about how Covid-19 infection risk had been calculated and communicated to the public. I believe the correct denominator should have been the number of people vaccinated rather than the number of doses given. I suspect there were other cases of thrombosis where VITT was completely missed due to a lack of knowledge about the condition in the first few months.

Interestingly, the MHRA then recommended considering alternative vaccines for people of any age who were at higher risk of clots, though the messages we were receiving from different bodies could be confusing or contradictory. Public Health Scotland advised that a history of thrombosis without low platelets following the first Vaxzevria dose would not be a contraindication to the second dose, as the risk of clots from Covid-19 infection was considered greater.

For the few AEFIs eventually acknowledged, it was common to quote pooled risks across all ages and comorbidities. I don’t believe healthy young people were ever given a truly accurate appraisal of the risk-benefit trade-offs for them, even when such data was known and available to regulators.

The best we would see were materials developed by the Winton Centre for Risk Communication published on 7 April to aid communication about potential age-stratified benefits and risks for this one AEFI, later termed VITT. It was the first and last time we were given such a tool.

In a separate April 2021 publication, Winton Centre researchers presented evidence-based guidelines for practitioners seeking to communicate people’s individual risk of COVID-19. Showing how risk communication tools can influence risk perception to serve specific agendas. These tools fall on a spectrum ranging from simply informing individuals about the risk to actively persuading them to adopt certain behaviours.

So, where did the Winton Centre’s VITT charts lie on this spectrum from inform to persuade?

They did highlight (albeit non-visually) that ‘people with underlying health conditions that increase their risk of a poor outcome from COVID-19 would have a higher benefit from the vaccine than illustrated for their age-range’, but did not draw attention to the converse situation, which is that potential benefit would be overestimated in a healthy person of any age.

They also claimed the Vaxzevria vaccine would protect the recipient from ‘long COVID’, reduce infectivity and that these benefits would accrue every day that the person was vaccinated and exposed to the virus, with a fixed vaccine efficacy of 80% for all age groups for ICU reduction.

Typically, no mention was made of infection-acquired immunity or of the virus evolving to become less pathogenic.

According to the Winton charts, the risk of specific blood clots due to the vaccine was fixed at 1 in 200,000 for the 40-49-year age group and just over 1 in 100,000 for 20-29y olds, figures taken from the ‘numbers of cases of the blood clot reactions provided by MHRA up to March 31st in five-year age-bands’.

By that time, there was still a large cohort of young healthy people to be offered vaccination, so it was clear that even with the JCVI’s amendments, the UK vaccination policy would cause injury or death to some as yet unvaccinated, healthy people under 50, from this now known risk.

I found that ethically dubious, as most of these people would be at low risk from Covid-19 infection, the high-risk and vulnerable having already been vaccinated. In my diary on 11th April, I wrote, ‘We still have 21 million vaccine 1st doses left to give <50s which means 210 people under 50 will get VIPIT* and of these 50 may die.’

A few months later, Oxford haematologist Sue Pavord would put the risk of VITT for under-50s at around 1 in 50,000 people who had received the vaccine, double the risk I had estimated based on available data.

The QCovid risk assessment calculator could have given us a slightly more accurate individualised risk appraisal, one which more closely reflected reality.

Unfortunately, we were not allowed to use this tool for risk communication in clinical practice.

For a 25-year-old female in good health, the algorithm put her risk of catching and dying from Covid-19 at 1 in a million, whether vaccinated or not. Her risk of catching and being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 was apparently 1 in 4,237 if unvaccinated or 1 in 19,231 if vaccinated.

At best, this would suggest an absolute risk reduction in hospitalisation of 0.018% (or an NNT of 5,555 to prevent one such hospitalisation from Covid-19).

Her risk of VITT from Vaxzevria was at least 1 in 47,393. If she did get VITT, the case fatality rate could be as high as 23%, so she may have a risk of getting and dying from VITT of 1 in 200,000 versus a risk of getting and dying from Covid-19 of one in 1 million. And that was only one of many potential risks of vaccinating during a pandemic.

On 14th April, Denmark halted the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout completely, citing a higher-than-expected rate of blood clots following doses, affecting about 1 in 40,000 people.

A population-based cohort study from Denmark and Norway, published in the BMJ on 5th May, showed that for all people aged 18-65 who had received a first vaccination with Vaxzevria up to 11 March 2021, there were 11 excess venous thromboembolic events per 100,000 vaccinations and for CVST, an excess of 2.5 events per 100,000 vaccinations.

As early as March 2021, the MHRA had received 15,146 reports of cardiovascular events and 1014 reports of thromboembolic events, numbers revealed in an FOI request to TTE investigators Heneghan and Jefferson in November 2025. The MHRA did not seem concerned by this early warning signal.

By 23rd April, the EMA had stratified their risk estimate by age, now quoting 2.1 cases per 100,000 in those aged 40 to 49 years, 1.9 cases per 100,000 for 20-29-year-olds and 1.8 cases per 100,000 for 30- 39-year-olds. The headline ‘EMA Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Benefits Increase With Age’ was more reassuring in tone than the corollary, which was that vaccine disbenefits increased in younger people.

An FOI request by TTE detailed the minutes of a 26th April MHRA meeting, in which their focus shifted to 4 known cases of CVST after second doses of Vaxzevria.

It isn’t entirely clear why they considered these cases in isolation from other thromboembolic phenomena, but they found insufficient justification to put restrictions on second doses and maintained that the overall benefit-risk profile remained positive. By 24th May, a further 9 people had suffered ‘rare blood clots’ after their 2nd dose, up from 6 second-dose cases a few weeks earlier.

On 7th May, once again it was the JCVI rather than the MHRA who issued revised guidance, now recommending people under 40 should be offered an alternative vaccine, quoting a risk of blood clot after the first dose as 1 in 60,000 for those in their 30s, and 1 in 95,000 for those in their 40s.

By now, the MHRA apparently knew of 242 cases of clotting and 49 deaths, though it was reiterated that 28.5 million doses of the vaccine had been administered. This is a somewhat disingenuous comparison, given that of those millions of vaccines so far administered (their chosen denominator), only about 20% of first doses and 14% of second doses had been given to those under 45 years old.

I find it hard to convey just how rapidly the story was evolving and how out of control it felt to someone in my position. As reports of vaccine harm mounted, so did pressure to accept it. The published statistics could be conflicting, with the MHRA appearing more hesitant to accept causality and giving lower estimates of harm. It comes as no surprise to me that for some clinicians, a point was reached when they felt reasonably satisfied ‘the science’ was settled, clot risks extremely rare, and that it was more important to give reassurance to those as yet unvaccinated.

Alternative opinions were heavily censored, giving the illusion of consensus in the profession. On 12th July 2021, TV doctor Dr Hillary Jones told viewers, ‘It can only protect you: It’s a win, win, win, win, win. There’s nothing – there’s no downsides. Yeah, about 1 in 500,000 might develop a very rare complication, the link still hasn’t been proven yet, but 1 in 500,000 compared to quite a high risk of becoming ill. 1 million people already have suffered with long Covid and some of those people it will affect them all their lives. So, the risk of the virus is far, far, far worse than the vaccination.’ It seems the TV doc had been asleep for 4 months and had missed all the updates.

On 29th May 2021, 26-year-old Jack Hurn was given the AstraZeneca vaccine by a GP who allegedly quoted for him a risk of clotting of 1 in 250,000, which was out-of-date advice issued by the MHRA on 7th April, and questionable even then.

He died of VITT just under 2 weeks later, on 11th June 2021, over 2 months after the date the JCVI had recommended adults under 30 be offered an alternative vaccine if available.

By the Autumn of 2021, the Covid-19 ‘booster’ campaign, Vaxzevria vaccines had been quietly shelved in favour of alternative mmRNA vaccines.

By now, the MHRA had revised their sums, giving the incidence of VITT with or without CVST of 15.2 per million (1 in 65,789) after first or unknown doses, but with a clear age differential, ranging from 21.1 cases per million doses (1 in 47,393) in those aged 18—49 years to 10.9 per million doses in the over 50s.

They had received 426 Yellow Card reports of VITT cases following Vaxzevria in people aged 18 to 93 years (47 VITT cases were detected following a second dose).

The overall VITT case fatality rate was 17% with 73 deaths. CVST was reported in 154 cases (average age 46 y), and 272 had other major thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia (average age 54 years).

Through harrowing UK media reports, we can now piece together an approximate timeline of at least 30 people in the UK under 60 years old who experienced clot-related AEFIs caused by Vaxzevria administered between 16th January and 29th May 2021.

According to MHRA statistics, these published stories represent only a fraction of those injured. How long would it have taken to act if it hadn’t been for other EU countries? UK regulators appeared to take a more utilitarian approach in response to the same alarm signals. People were treated as numbers, and AEFIs were dismissed as coincidental. If the JCVI had not imposed age restrictions on the Vaxzevria vaccine and had left it to the MHRA, it seems clear that more people would have been harmed.

Great caution was applied when assigning causation to avoid damaging public confidence in vaccines, and we can see how the current AEFI causality assessment framework might be part of the problem.

The MHRA is too reliant on a voluntary reporting system and on having accurate trial data, although vaccine-product-related-reactions in clinical trials can be hidden from view without apparently breaking any rules. Adverse events following vaccination have been examined and presented in silos rather than as a whole. Inaccurate and/or pooled emerging vaccine risks were presented to the public with excessive certainty, and the MHRA was too slow to act to prevent avoidable harms.

Given that up to 98% of adverse drug reactions go unreported, one might call the Yellow Card scheme an adverse event ‘under-reporting’ system.

A 2024 FOI request to the MHRA revealed that they themselves do not hold an estimate of the degree of underreporting to the Yellow Card scheme, nor an estimate of the actual number of deaths and adverse events, likely to be related to the COVID-19 vaccines’.

If they do not have accurate numerator and denominator data, how can we be expected to trust their reported AEFI incident rate statistics and assurances about vaccine safety?

Though I have focused on the Vaxzevria product to highlight weaknesses in our UK pharmacovigilance system, the same lessons could be applied to mmRNA vaccine risk assessment. From my detailed contemporaneous notes in the pandemic, I can pinpoint when I lost trust in the MHRA - it was long before their exiting CEO’s infamous ‘watchdog to enabler’ speech, though that did nothing to restore my faith in the organisation. If our regulators see themselves as enablers, then perhaps they are not the most objective people to detect and act on safety signals.

For the vaccine-injured and bereaved, it is an uphill battle to prove causality and secure recognition and compensation for their injuries.

From the outset, too much was riding on the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme and the new vaccines were seen as too big to fail. It became taboo for us to contemplate, let alone discuss, vaccine injury. Even years later, some still held on to the belief that it was ‘nationalism’ rather than safety concerns that spoiled the UK’s ‘gift to the world’.

*VIPIT - Vaccine-Induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia was later termed VITT (Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia)

