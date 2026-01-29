There are few better places to discuss regulatory failure than a pub in Oxford. Centuries of intellectual prestige, gallons of warm beer, and a long tradition of people explaining why inconvenient facts are terribly complicated.

“Oxford’s the perfect place to discuss Vaxzevria,” says Tom.

“Why?” replies Carl.

“Centuries of expertise in explaining why obvious questions are terribly complicated,” says Tom

I’ve been looking at the Yellow Card data again,” says Carl.

“My condolences,” replies Tom.

“Three and a half adverse events per report. Nearly eighty per cent serious. Which doesn’t mean serious, of course.”

“No. Just life-threatening, disabling, fatal, or hospital-level. All perfectly normal,” replies Carl.

“And every page says, This does not imply causation.” Says Tom.

“Which is regulator-speak for: Please stop counting,” says Carl.

“And what about the FOI numbers?” asks Carl.

“Ah, yes. The numbers that exist until someone notices them,” replies Tom. “Five times higher than the public figures, in some cases.”

“A minor discrepancy.”

“Now let’s talk denominators,” says Tom while taking a gulp of his pint.

“My favourite thriller,” replies Carl.

“MHRA says forty-nine million doses; UKHSA says thirty-eight million. So, about five point six million people appear to have de-immunised themselves.”

“A remarkable medical breakthrough. Oh, the VC will be happy,” chortles Carl.

“Then there’s the small issue of adverse event reports continuing after the vaccine was withdrawn. Weeks with more reactions than doses,” says Tom. “And the messaging never changed.”

“The benefits outweigh risks for most people,” he says.

“Which people?” while choking on his pint, says Carl.

“Most. Hypothetical ones. Who live nowhere and die conveniently,” replies Tom.

“You know what’s really unsettling?” Asks Tom.

“That it’s your round next,” says Carl

“No, no, it’s that no one had to fake data. They just delayed it, fragmented it, contradicted it, and insisted no one join it up.”

“Ah, death by spreadsheet.”

“The real irony? Tom replies, “Is that it was all there. Published. Downloadable. Hidden in plain sight. All we did was read it.”

“Fancy another pint?” says Carl

“Only if we promise not to calculate anything,” replies Tom.

Two old geezers wrote this post, and when regulators tell you “the data are complex”, what they often mean is “please don’t add them together.” And that, dear reader, is the real denominator problem.