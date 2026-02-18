Vaxzevria Files 12
Nothing matches, despite the apology
Well, folks, our letter to the Enablers pointing out the somewhat large discrepancy in Vaxzevria reaction reports got an answer with a profuse apology for the somewhat sizeable mistake:
Well, all’s well that ends well, you say.
Oh, we agree, it was good of the enablers to apologise.
However, the letter Tom got had no attachment. So we went to check the reports (not reactions) received in 2021-2023 for all ages for Cardiac SOC. 9920 is the new apparently correct total according to the apology. However the YCS reports... “oh oh” as the Teletubbies would say: 10,337 (which is the correct sum of all reports shown in the YCS table).
Note that these are supposed to be reports but the text uses the term reactions in the first line, further confusing the issue.
Let’s wait until the phantom attachment turns up, but as things stand, we have an apology, a missing attachment, an organisation that makes serious mistakes, and yet even more discrepancies to deal with.
This post was written by two old geezers who are finding it increasingly difficult to believe the MHRA continuously monitor the safety of medicines.
