Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
4h

Not very useful but I actually want to cry with despair. Lost 2 cousins - one 61 - the other 58. One to an unexplained brain haemorrhage and the other due to a turbo cancer that killed him within a year. They were both still working and healthy.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
4h

Geezers, I’m not sure if you are aware of Brianne Dressen in the U.S. She signed up for AstraZeneca’s clinical trial. The contract stated they would pay her medical bills if anything were to go wrong. She got injured after the first and they ignored her. She has a book called Worth a Shot written by Carolyn Pover, where she spells out in detail the game they played. She was encouraged to keep the medical receipts but they never reimbursed her.

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