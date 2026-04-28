The 12 previous Vaxzevria files documented the chaotic response by the UK MHRA to our inquiries regarding certain severe harms reported after exposure to the Oxford AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2, subsequently named Vaxzevria.

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We documented apologies, missing attachments, an organisation that makes serious mistakes in answering FOI requests, and more discrepancies than hairs on the TOGs’ chins.

We received a final (or perhaps semi-final) version of the missing vascular harms report:

This recent publication is timely, as we now begin to understand exactly how all these bleeds came about, thanks to a Canadian-German study.

We will discuss the why later.

Using proteomics, Wang and colleagues investigated possible molecular mimicry and cross-reactions with the vaccine vector. The misdirected antibodies attack the cationic protein platelet factor 4 (PF4), triggering vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT; aka vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia).

The bottom line is that if you bleed inside your brain in most cases, there is a high risk of mortality.

Wang et al. conducted a study of 21 cases of VITT. We will probably never know the real number of people who experienced this devastating event, given the censorship, secrecy, political messing around and cowardice of those who are supposed to look after us.

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However, we do know that, as late as 17th March 2021, the Secret Expert Working Group (EWG) set up by the MHRA resisted taking action despite a warning from the EMA and the suspension of the rollout due to bleeding episodes in some EU countries.

The EWG reported that the ITP notifications received through the Yellow Card scheme remained substantially below the expected amount. The meeting noted a cluster of 7 thrombotic events occurring in conjunction with thrombocytopenia, predominantly in younger patients. The meeting heard evidence of a signal of thromboembolic events occurring with thrombocytopenia that the European Medicines Agency had raised following the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several EU member states.

By the 26th April, they were still reassuring each other that all was well, because Professor [redacted] had told them the benefits still outweighed the harms in youngsters.

So here is why the bleeds occurred: because what usually takes 10 years to develop and test was rushed out in 6 months, because politicians and regulators preferred to ignore the mounting evidence and clung to the “Triumph of British Science” story and because even now they probably do not have a clue as to how many hemorrhagic autoimmune episodes there were. They occurred because censorship and authoritarian rule were allowed to flourish together with persecution or marginalisation of those urging caution, in virtually coercing millions of people to their will.

This post was written by two old geezers who sadly know there is nothing new in this story.

Readings

Wang JJ, et al. Adenoviral Inciting Antigen and Somatic Hypermutation in VITT. N Engl J Med. 2026 Feb 12;394(7):669-683. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2514824.