Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Angela Jones's avatar
Angela Jones
9h

And how much care is now being paid for by patients in the private sector? I don’t have any data, but my impression is that those with a straightforward issue whose livelihood depends on functioning are increasingly going straight to private care, not even bothering to (try to) ‘see’ their GP first.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
9h

I think the 'perhaps' in this paragraph/quote should be dropper: "Perhaps the greatest achievement has not been reducing waiting lists but normalising them: The extraordinary has become ordinary." - As in so many other, bureaucratically 'managed' walks of life, the extraordinary has indeed become ordinary. I wonder when the screw will be even more tightened and the next extraordinary will become the 'new ordinary.'

Doesn't bode well, does it ...

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