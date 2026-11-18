We’ve just held another meeting to update the Catalogue of Bias, a project inspired by the late David Sackett, one of the founding fathers of evidence-based medicine. In 1979, Sackett proposed cataloguing the systematic errors that distort research. Nearly half a century later, we’re still discovering, defining and debating them.

Our latest updates bring the Catalogue to 75 biases; and we’re not finished. Among the new additions are two particularly revealing examples: sick quitter bias and prestige bias.

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Sick quitter bias sounds like something dreamed up after a particularly difficult night in the pub. In fact, it helps explain why observational studies have sometimes suggested that moderate alcohol consumption is healthier than abstinence.

The problem? People who stop drinking because they’re ill can be lumped together with those who have never touched alcohol. Unsurprisingly, the abstainers then appear less healthy, making the drinkers look rather good by comparison. A 2024 review found that more than 70 per cent of systematic reviews and meta-analyses examining alcohol and mortality failed to exclude former drinkers from their reference groups - a substantial opportunity for distortion.

Prestige bias is equally troublesome, particularly for those who believe that publishing in a prestigious journal guarantees quality. It occurs when the reputation of an author, institution or journal influences how research is judged, independently of its scientific merits. In one experiment, reviewers assessed identical manuscripts differently depending on whether prestigious authors and institutions were identifiable.

The science hadn’t changed, only the name on the paper had. This should worry anyone who assumes that academic authority and scientific reliability are interchangeable, which brings us back to our biasologist.

We have cardiologists to investigate hearts, neurologists to investigate brains and epidemiologists to investigate patterns of disease. Yet identifying the systematic errors that undermine all these disciplines remains a responsibility scattered across research methodology, statistics and peer review.

Surely something so fundamental deserves greater recognition. A biasologist would need more than a passing acquaintance with statistical significance; they would require a thorough understanding of study design, causal inference, epidemiology, measurement, confounding and the numerous ways researchers inadvertently manufacture misleading results.

They would need to distinguish random error from systematic error, recognise when associations are mistaken for causation and understand why adjusting for the wrong variable can make matters worse.

Most importantly, they would need intellectual independence: A good biasologist should be unimpressed by famous authors, expensive studies, fashionable hypotheses or impressive journal impact factors. Their first question shouldn’t be whether a result is statistically significant, but whether it is trustworthy; and they must be prepared to challenge their own assumptions. After all, biasologists are hardly immune to bias themselves.

The Catalogue provides a starting point. Each entry explains a bias, illustrates its potential impact and considers how it might be prevented. It is not merely a dictionary of obscure methodological terminology; it is a practical guide to understanding why apparently convincing evidence can lead us astray.

Could biasology become a recognised professional discipline, with formal training, competencies and accreditation? Why not? We already expect researchers to demonstrate expertise in statistics and research ethics. Expertise in recognising systematic error should be no less important.

There is, of course, one final irony. Establishing a profession devoted to identifying bias could itself create a new form of professional authority bias (not yet in the Catalogue).

The biasologist’s greatest achievement would therefore be to make themselves unnecessary. Until then, with 75 biases catalogued and more awaiting attention, there’s plenty of work to do.

Applications welcome. Scepticism essential.

This post was written by two old geezers who question everything, always.