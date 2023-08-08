It has been exactly a year since we established Trust the Evidence. Despite our initial doubts, we have managed to gain almost ten thousand subscribers and have surpassed our expectations. We have faced difficult times, and there are individuals who wish to silence us, but our readership continues to grow at an astonishing rate.

We’ve had 2 million page views; we've been republished in the Daily Sceptics, Brownstone, The Spectator, The Daily Mail and The Sunday Express, to name a few. Trust the Evidence is read across 130 countries and 50 US states.

We aim to provide comments based on the best evidence we can find. When there is no evidence, or the evidence is poor, we say so. When the powerful make fools of themselves, and we are able to pin them down, we tell you. Take the example of England’s CMO claiming that the rise in excess mortality is due to a fall in statin prescriptions. Canned nonsense, which the mainstream media repeated without thought.

In our second year, we will offer…