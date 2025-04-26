This one concerns the consent forms used in the registration trials of avian influenza vaccines, which the UKHSA claimed not to hold. It tried to divert our attention by asking us to contact the DHSC.

We countered the evasion by pointing out that the regulator is the MHRA, not DHSC. So, did the MHRA license any of the vaccines in question without checking that the trial participants had given their consent?

Tired of stonewalling and nonsense answers, the two old geezers applied for an internal review.

You can read the whole correspondence here.

But the apparent punchline is as follows:

So, “data not held” was incorrect, and now that it is clear to them that they are the regulator, they have overturned their original response. We will have to wait for the outcome of FOI request 2025/00321. Given their track record of tying themselves in knots, we don’t hold out much hope for what comes next. We’ll keep you posted.

This post was written by two old geezers who like turning over stones.

