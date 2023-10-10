We have gone quiet lately, although you may not think so.

Share

You may recall that we undertook to review the 100 models forming the backbone of the UKHSA’s latest offering: the mapping review of available evidence. Remember, UKHSA did not extract nor appraise the evidence as they do not have the resources. This drew expressions of mirth among our readers. We agree it’s a bad joke - a very bad one - considering this “evidence” is what the UKHSA states justified restrictions that led to stories such as Pippa Merrick’s, which unfortunately are not the exception. Earlier versions of the justification were a bad joke, too; what follows is no better.

Diligently, as promised, we downloaded the 100 papers defined as “models” by UKHSA (please do not ask Hugo Keith KC what is meant by that term).

Of each, we are asking the following questions: