Old geezers do read newspapers, still. That’s the way we were dragged up, and old habits die hard.

We usually start at the football pages, but this caught our eye in The Times.

We cannot reproduce the article because of obvious copyright reasons, but the subtitle provides a pretty good summary.

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Six years after the catastrophic mismanagement of the circulation of a then newly identified viral threat, we are apparently discovering the wreckage that incompetent governments, fake advisors, profiteers and the WHO left behind.

The two old geezers agree entirely, wholeheartedly, happily - well, sort of.

There is just one problem. It’s all a bit too late.

Not only is it too late, but the lessons have not been learned, as instead of asking critical questions and holding those responsible accountable, we have the Hallett Inquiry and the WHO trying to bind democratically elected governments to its perception of future “pandemics” or international incidents or whatever they want to call it.

WHO claims no responsibility, but Test, Test, Test and its irresponsible elevation of PCR to gold standard fuelled the panic. Narcissists, money launderers and authoritarians did the rest.

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So, Ms Yu, these two old dodders opened their “it’s too awful to remember” locker and several questions sprang out.