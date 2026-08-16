Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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RonL's avatar
RonL
1h

Where was the MSM when wonderful, loving and loved 102-year-olds in hospice were dying, afraid, alone, not understanding why their loved ones had deserted them when the reality was they were not allowed to comfort them in their dying hours under the pretence that to do so would put those dying at risk of catching COVID-19... and dying...

Where was the MSM when humanity was sent to Coventry?

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
12m

I’ll make no apologies for reposting this again today. The horrors and testimonies contained in this Inquiry are astonishing because they’re actually criminal behaviour and yet they are being totally ignored - why?

1. Severe lockdown isolation harms on residents in care homes (particularly upon those with Dementia) who suffered ‘a most extreme form of punishment’ and allegedly died the most from COVID-19 who were not even tested Mar-May 2020

2. Neglect of residents in care homes (eg-dehydration, starvation, no advocacy, dying alone, inadequate infection control measures).

3. Human rights abused in care homes. (Article 3-prohibition of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment and Article 8-right to a family life of ECHR engaged).

4. Withdrawal of healthcare in care homes. eg- GPs and other health professionals stopped all visits leading to a deterioration in the health of residents.

5. Ambulances refused to convey sick care home residents to hospital and consultants refused to admit those in need if they were from a care home.

6. Misuse of DNACPR notices in care homes. (Article 2-right to life of ECHR engaged).

7. Medical discrimination of the elderly, vulnerable and disabled (Article 14 of ECHR engaged-right to medical treatment without discrimination.

8. Blanket decisions in care homes with an inappropriate use of and focus on providing end of life medication to residents.

9. Preventable excess deaths in care homes.

10. Lockdown said to be more harmful than COVID-19. ‘‘With hindsight…the adverse effect (of lockdown) on residents’ physical and mental well-being outweighed the risk posed by COVID-19.’’-ICHS

11. Quality of life of the most disabled people in Scotland greatly reduced due to withdrawal of healthcare and isolation with long term adverse impacts. Those with pre-existing RESPIRATORY illness particularly affected.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryclosing

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