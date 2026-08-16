This post is a restack of yesterday’s post. At paying subscribers’ requests it is made available to all readers of TTE.

Old geezers do read newspapers, still. That’s the way we were dragged up, and old habits die hard.

We usually start at the football pages, but this caught our eye in The Times.

We cannot reproduce the article because of obvious copyright reasons, but the subtitle provides a pretty good summary.

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Six years after the catastrophic mismanagement of the circulation of a then newly identified viral threat, we are apparently discovering the wreckage that incompetent governments, fake advisors, profiteers and the WHO left behind.

The two old geezers agree entirely, wholeheartedly, happily - well, sort of.

There is just one problem. It’s all a bit too late.

Not only is it too late, but the lessons have not been learned, as instead of asking critical questions and holding those responsible accountable, we have the Hallett Inquiry and the WHO trying to bind democratically elected governments to its perception of future “pandemics” or international incidents or whatever they want to call it.

WHO claims no responsibility, but Test, Test, Test and its irresponsible elevation of PCR to gold standard fuelled the panic. Narcissists, money launderers and authoritarians did the rest.

So Ms Yu, these two old dodders opened their “it’s too awful to remember” locker and several questions sprang out.

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Where was the Main Stream Media (MSM) when daily Government narratives went unchallenged?

Where was the MSM when models were taken as reality instead of concentrating on salacious details of modellers’ lives?

Where was the MSM when Lord Agnew told the Public Accounts Committee that money was being thrown left, right and centre without even the most elementary checks?

Where was the MSM when Dear Matt decided masking children was a good idea to avoid a fight with Nicola?

Did any section of the MSM protest against lockups and coercion?

Did any section of the MSM remark that a police state cannot fight infections?

Did any section of the MSM inquire as to the welfare of those who asked questions like the two old geezers when they were under investigation by the University? One was the topic of a derogatory chapter written by members of the Zero Covid brigade, and the other got thrown out of two appointments without explanation?

If two academics can be investigated, professionally marginalised or publicly vilified for asking inconvenient questions during an emergency, what lesson does the next generation of researchers learn? Keep your head down, wait until the crisis is over, or publish your doubts when everybody has safely rediscovered them?

Years later, the newspapers finally discover that terrible mistakes were made. However, someone should tell them we need the dam before the flood, not six years afterwards.

So, yes, it was awful, but in the midst of the panic and the fearmongering, what will stop it from being worse next time?

This post was written by two old geezers who witnessed the mink massacre.