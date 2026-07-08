Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
8h

Thanks, dear old geezers, for keeping your beady eyes on this mega-fraud and describing it literally from its inception.

As for this: "It is gratifying to be proved right; It is rather less gratifying that it has taken four years." - indeed so, and it's horrible to realise that we muppets, i.e. the common-or-garden taxpayers, will pay for this.

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Jo's avatar
Jo
5h

So a lot of this expenditure was furlough to employees and grants to self-employed people (like me).

If the previous pandemic preparedness plans had been followed (as in the 1967 flu) none of this would have been required. It was the lockdowns that cost so much money, causing only harm, other than the financial fall-out.

I took the first grant because the river was "locked down" so people on their boats couldn't travel on the river. (I collect visitors' mooring fees). I was offered a further grant but refused because by then the river was open again and I was able to collect money.

And just as an example of the absurdity, in June 2020 people were allowed to travel on their boats on the river but not stay overnight. As one man said to me - "I'll move at 23.59 and come back at 12.01". I told him that I was not there to police stupid rules and as far as I was concerned he could do what he liked, once he'd paid his mooring fee>

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