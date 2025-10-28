One old geezer was nodding away gently in the sunshine, dreaming of masks, vaccines and sawn-off doors, when the other old reprobate woke him up, shouting, “We waz famous, guv!”

The nodding old geezer thought some exceptional event had taken place. Perhaps someone had located the missing bottom of the doors in Scotland, or found a cotton wool mask worn at Halloween together with a pair of pantyhose, or traced the border posts between England and Wales, or perhaps we finally got hold of Matt Hancock’s wig. Or maybe one of our FOI requests got a straight, unequivocal answer?

Nope, nothing so exceptional: the excited old geezer was waving his Mac in the air and pointing to the website and newsletter of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a body which “Since 1943, AAPS has been dedicated to the highest ethical standards of the Oath of Hippocrates and to preserving the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship and the practice of private medicine”.

So not exactly a body famous for its circus act of doing backflips on Lady Hallett’s hairdo. In fact, the AAPS do not appear to be taking money from strange places other than their members’ pockets (or perhaps our failing eyesight missed the lurking influence of the omnipresent Bill Gates).

Anyway, the first old geezer was taken aback by outrageous titles such as “President of the AAPS Urges Doctors to ‘Think outside the Box’”. Good Lord, what next, thought the first old geezer?

Is anyone suggesting we should listen to patients? Outrageous.

“No”, he shouted: here, here, scroll down, down down. So down the scroll went until it hit the item Who Should Be Accountable for COVID Disaster?

It turned out to be an honest attributed summary of our response to Lisa.

It was followed by the news that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) are setting their own vaccination policies, taking on the role of the fatally weakened CDC.

Which is just as well since we do not want to be vaccinated against Jackson-Johnson Blue Canyon Haemorrhagic fever.

The criticism is based on the observation that both the AAP and ACOG are trade associations—not institutions with scientific regulatory oversight.

We were not aware that the CDC had any scientific rigour. We know a few of the folk there, but the good ones have all been deported to Devil’s Island.

At the end of the post, there is a reference to safety studies of COVID vaccines in pregnancy, which are “irreparably compromised.”

You can’t compromise what does not exist. Anyway, thank you AAPS: we waz famous.

This post has been written by two old geezers who are legends in their own breakfast time.