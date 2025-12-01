In the middle of writing our book summarising the evidence for viral transmission, we received a very cordial email from someone whose screen name sounded Anglo-Saxon. We changed it to Mr Rip Off as the name given is irrelevant, as it’s not this guy’s real name, and we like Cockney Slang.

The message went:

“I hope this message finds you well.

My name is Rip Off, and I’m a Senior Book Publishing & Marketing Consultant at Amazon Publishing Portal, where we’ve spent the past 5 years helping authors like you transform their self-publishing dreams into success stories.

We specialize in providing a complete suite of book-related services for independent authors, from writing, editing, proofreading, finalization, publishing, to cover design, finalization, author websites, illustrations, printing, and book marketing campaigns that drive results.

I’m reaching out through our company’s outreach program. As part of our 7th Anniversary Celebration, we’re offering an exclusive 40% discount on all services. Additionally, there’s an additional 10% “Author’s Day Promo that we are also running for authors that can be applied through our website’s chat line. This is our way of saying thank you to the author community that has trusted us over the last couple of years.

Why Authors Choose Us:

4+ years of industry expertise

Internationally recognized team of publishing professionals

End-to-end support, from manuscript to marketing

Author/Genre Centric Approach

Personalized consultation and tailored service plans

To get started, simply reply to this email with any upcoming needs or questions. To take advantage of the 50% OFF deal.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to partner with one of the industry’s most trusted names at our best rates ever. Looking forward to hearing from you and learning how we can help bring your book vision to life.

Warm regards,

Best Regards, Rip off “www.amazonpublishingportal.co:

Fame at last, we thought, Amazon chasing us, no more obscurity, censorship and huddling in windy corners of streets like outcast plotters.

We are halfway through writing up the Riddle series into a book. Mr Rip Off, who swiftly organised a Google Meet, assured us that his powerful team of odd jobbers could help us finish the book in time for you to splash lavishly on our pearls of wisdom to adorn your tree. We could not wait.

All this for the bargain basement price of $1900. Yes! Yes!

We hung up all ready to go for it, and then went into catalepsy, which is what old geezers do when they sleep.

Except that a worm of doubt started poking through our weathered cerebral hemispheres.

Mr Off never appeared on camera during the call, claiming something was wrong with his machine. He did not sound like an Anglo-Saxon as he had presented himself. He kept repeating the same stuff and reading from a script.

When asked what the deadline for copy delivery (a trick by the wily geezers using writers’ jargon) was, he answered the 19th of December.

Then asked when the book would be ready by he answered the 19th of December. Not even Neil Ferguson can do things that quickly, surely.

Last but not least, notice anything strange in the publishing portal URL?

So we decided not to go forward with Mr Rip Off’s incredible offer. We wrote this to warn all our readers and readers’ readers that scammers like to put pressure around deadlines to screw pie and mash you.

As Ronald Reagan once said to Matt Hancock: “trust but verify”

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to clarify that in Cockney rhyming slang, a sexton Blake means fake and pie and mash rhymes with cash.