Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
2h

To be honest the logo looks about as professional as the phone versions of Amazon scams, ie not very convincing.. At least while Mr Rip Off was engaged with you other people where being protected 😀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
3h

It always pays off to check the URL (or email address) wich a microscope ... Well done, old geezers, not to've fallen for this rather nasty scam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture