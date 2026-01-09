Share Trust the Evidence

The BMJ’s recent meta-analysis confirms what many suspected: once weight-loss medications are stopped, weight returns steadily, predictably, and often completely. That finding matters not only clinically, but culturally. It forces us to confront an uncomfortable question: are we treating obesity, or medicalising modern life?

These drugs work while they are taken. However, the review shows that cessation is associated with approximately 0.4 kg of weight regain per month, with cardiometabolic benefits fading soon after. In other words, this is not a cure.

A profound shift in how society understands body weight is occuring. Excess weight is no longer seen as the predictable outcome of ultra-processed food, sedentary work, and inequality, but as a pharmacological deficit requiring lifelong correction. The political appeal is obvious: drugs are easier than fixing food systems, public health or deprivation.

A medication that must be taken indefinitely to maintain its effect is not a public-health triumph; it is a subscription model.

For some individuals, particularly those with severe obesity or metabolic disease, they may be valuable and appropriate. The danger lies in allowing them to become the default response to a population-level problem rooted in social, economic, and environmental causes.

That should give us pause for thought.