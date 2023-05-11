In August 2022, we pointed out that up to 40 percent of covid 19 infections (which are defined as seroconversion eight or more days after admission to hospital for other causes) were hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

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We concluded this on the basis of Freedom of Information requests lodged with the public health authorities of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

For England, the data were estimated as the UKHSA told us they did not collect such data - which in itself tells an interesting story.

The alarming aspect was that the pattern of HAIs appeared to follow the pattern of viral circulation in the relevant communities with a lag of a few days, implying that whatever draconian measures were in place were doing nothing.

This was not a surprise for us as we have been brought up with the strange idea that if you mix infectious (whatever infection) cases with non-infectious cases, then you’ll end up with the inevitable more cases as they pass it onto the others. It’s not rocket science.

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