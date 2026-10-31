Readers may want an update on what the old geezers are doing. Very well, here it is.

Since we last updated you

We started reviewing the replies to our FOI requests.

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Since a number of responders were dragging their feet and we were getting old by the minute, we decided to put some timelines down to try to rejuvenate our efforts. This picture was taken in the TTE office two weeks into the FOI requests:

And now we’re well into the Winter Plan FOIs; this one is today’s:

You will notice that, apart from the huge pile of Winter Plans FOIs, time stood still for the two old labourers: their beards and hair are the same length. Compare the two pictures and play spot-the-difference. We look forward to your thoughts!

So did we manage to stop time?

The NHS England Winter planning 2026/27 – expectations and assurance directive sets out “plans signed off by boards using the board assurance statements (BAS), submitted to england.eecpmo@nhs.net by 30 September 2026” and the plans should have been in draft by August according to the Directive.

We thought that it was reasonable to set the clock ticking from 8 September, the day after we sent the FOI requests. We assumed Monday–Friday were working days. 20 working days after 7 September 2026 is Monday, 5 October 2026.

Being of a generous nature, we added 4 calendar days and gave the respondents until 9 October to respond, after which we classified them as partial or non-responders.

As the media and the “experts” are predicting another heavy and early surge this winter, we thought 9 October was generous timing to get your house in order. What do you think?

We were also spurred by the few clear attempts to delay or make information inaccessible. One such is the embedding of a PDF file in your Word-generated FOI reply.

Given that we had sent 197 requests plus 6 to each nation’s Department of Health or equivalent, the Scare Agency and NHS England itself, well……see the pile on the left.

This post was written by two old geezers who are not getting any younger. The FOIA legislation stipulates 20 working days as the time frame for answering a request.