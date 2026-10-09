When you became a paying subscriber or donated funds to TTE, we promised to make good use of your cash. So here’s what we’ve been doing with it.

We are mindful that some of you may think the Brick series is a hard slog. And you’d be right. It is.

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The series involves using the available evidence to look under the bonnet of the usual winter crisis and examine its ramifications. We ask questions, review the evidence, pull things apart and try to understand how all the pieces fit together — including the overseas antipodean precursors and the molecular microbiology tests that increasingly seem to have taken over the show.

Along the way, we carried out a major investigation into influenza, RSV, rhinovirus, parainfluenza virus and Covid. What we found was that the definitions underpinning these illnesses are far shakier, and involve far more guesswork than you might expect.

We also found that the misuse of PCR provides a remarkably effective way of keeping everyone on their toes, waiting for the next monster lurking around the corner.

Then there is the role of the mainstream media.