Share Trust the Evidence

The first of the newly released text exchanges concerning Anthony Fauci and other senior US health officials raises a question that should be familiar to anyone interested in evidence-based medicine: what did we actually know?

On 25 January 2021, Vivek Murthy (then US Surgeon General) asked Rochelle Walensky (then US CDC director) whether there were “any data or theoretical reasons” for preferring Covid vaccination early or late in pregnancy. He also wanted to know when robust evidence on risk in pregnant women might become available.

Walensky’s understanding was that this was “all a data free”. She pointed instead to the CDC’s v-safe pregnancy registry, where more than 15,000 pregnant women had reported vaccination.

Pregnancy exposes a fundamental problem with the evidence ecosystem in the pandemic. The pivotal vaccine trials were designed to assess efficacy and short-term safety in the populations they actually studied; however, they could not provide equivalent evidence for populations they did not adequately study, as pregnant women, frail people and many immunosuppressed patients were excluded.

Yet once vaccination moved from clinical trials to mass rollout, these boundaries became blurred: People outside the trial population were vaccinated while registries and observational studies were established to discover what happened to them. In effect, the evidence base for those excluded from the trials was assembled during the mass rollout itself.

Yet, Thalidomide taught medicine something fundamental: pregnancy is not an evidential footnote. Absence of evidence of harm is not evidence of absence, particularly when the population concerned is excluded from the very experiment designed to detect it.

There was, however, an opportunity to obtain better evidence. On 16 February 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech began NCT04754594: a randomised, placebo-controlled trial specifically in pregnant women.

The original ambition was to recruit around 4,000 women; however, the trial ultimately randomised only 348 maternal participants, and vaccination occurred at 24–34 weeks’ gestation.

Therefore, the trial could not answer Murthy’s central question about early pregnancy. It provided no randomised evidence about first-trimester vaccination and could not adequately investigate first-trimester miscarriage. Its small size also left it poorly equipped to exclude modest increases in uncommon adverse outcomes.

Then there is a finding that deserves scrutiny: Among infants assessed for adverse events of special interest (AESIs), which included major congenital anomalies and developmental delay, there were 8 events among 156 infants (5.1%) in the vaccine group compared with 2 among 159 (1.3%) in the placebo group. A fourfold crude relative difference that, due to the small trial sample size, didn’t reach significance and lacked the appropriate exposure window needed to determine confidently what that imbalance meant. What’s unclear is why the trial recruitment was so poor and whether the signal for harm influenced its failure to recruit.

The pregnancy trial began in February 2021; it finished in July 2022. Results were first submitted to ClinicalTrials.gov in July 2023 and eventually publicly posted in December 2024.

Meanwhile, recommendations concerning vaccination in pregnancy had long since been made.

This is the real lesson of the text exchange reproduced above: The scientific response to uncertainty is neither to declare every numerical imbalance a safety signal nor to offer reassurance that outruns the evidence; it is to design studies capable of answering the question.

However, the trial that might have helped resolve uncertainty was far smaller than originally envisaged and incapable of answering the crucial early-pregnancy question. Surveillance evidence should supplement the randomised evidence, not quietly become its substitute.

So if pregnant, frail and immunosuppressed people were excluded in pivotal trials but subsequently vaccinated at scale while evidence about them was still being collected, at what point did clinical care end and evidence generation begin?

The lesson is simple: When the evidence isn’t there, say so, and then obtain it.

This post was written by two old geezers who despair that the response to SARS-CoV-2 brought public health into disrepute and the lessons have still not been learned. When the geezers do not know the answers to a question, they say so.