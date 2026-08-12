Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
4d

As those of us with a memory better than an amoeba recall full well: in February 2021 everything was geared up to mass vaccination, with legal restrictions such as 'you can't travel unless ..' also later put into place.

As anyone above the age of a toddler also knows from 'lived experience', pregnancy lasts 9 months. So obviously the period in which the vaccines were made, tested and rolled out was not long enough to have tested the effects of those vaccines on pregnant women. Starting a trial in February 2021 was clearly ridiculous.

Given all the 'cautions' which GPs, midwives and hospitals (and government!) hand out to pregnant women, and given that the infamous 'precautionary principle' was in full swing, it is incredible that such untested vaccines were handed out in that time to pregnant women.

For me, being beyond the age of 'falling pregnant', it led to the question: what else have they not tested, what other side effects are they hiding? And thus I refused to 'take the jab' ...

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sandie_richens@msn.com's avatar
sandie_richens@msn.com
4d

I think this is really one of the most appalling things about Covid, the lessons learned from Thalidominde were completely abandoned in the name of profit. We also have the Nuremberg Laws put in place to prevent such misuse of drugs which were again totally ignored.

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