Writing on behalf of Albert.

Albert (not his real name) was a classically trained GP. Albert did three hospital specialities in 18 months and another 18 months in primary care. All supervised.

After that, he was given his own family hospital (FH) to run. This was a small two-ward, 8-bed structure with accommodation for his welfare officer and three midwives, as well as a surgery, waiting room, kitchen, sundry utility areas, and a resident cleaner/cook.

From the FH, Albert ran clinics, welfare consultations and did ante, intra and postnatal care in a now defunct role called GP obstetrician. Albert was qualified to do this because one of the six months of houseman hospital jobs in the training period was at the maternity and gynaecology units of his local district hospital. The units were extremely busy, and Albert learned quickly how to diagnose a miscarriage from a still viable pregnancy and how to assist and perform laparoscopic gynaecological procedures. He got a certificate of competence and a GP postgraduate qualification in Obs and Gynae.

It was a time when pregnancy and childbirth were not deadly diseases.

Albert’s staff was very experienced, capable and trustworthy; they knew a lot of the patients and their histories and had delivered most of the brats playing noisily around the FH. Albert was the only male in the team.

In times of trouble, the district hospital was 25 km away on busy roads, but Albert knew most of the senior staff, and mutual trust enabled the common mission to be delivered: to look after people.

One typical 3 am conversation (on a bakelite phone) went something like this:

Hospital paediatric houseman: “Hi, Alb, how are you doing? What have you got for us tonight, then?

“A 6-month-old baby who is very unwell, no history of trauma or infections, vitals are ………, says Albert.

“Do you want us to take him?”

“I do not know what’s wrong, but he looks seriously unwell. I don’t like it.

“Send him in by ambulance with mum, at this time, roads are clear,” says the houseman.

“Thanks, they are getting ready, and I’ll write a brief note for you,” replies Albert.

An experienced doctor's suspicion, or gut feeling, that something is wrong, remains an essential factor in assessing the unwell child. As it turns out, the child had intussusception of the intestine, a rare and life-threatening condition, but the consultant surgeon saved the baby. With no tests to hand, Albert could not have diagnosed the condition, but he correctly identified the acute abdomen; however, it did not matter. With a system that responds to experience with teams that communicate with each other, the outcome was satisfactory. No one would have dreamed of pursuing Albert with disciplinary procedures.

Albert’s patients were polite, trusting and respectful. They were very grateful for the care they received, even when mistakes were made. And there were a few of those.

Albert had one or two bureaucrats running the larger set-up he was part of, but their ethos was the same: look after our flock and will not bother you. If you need an extra this or that, we will try to get it for you. As an independent contractor, he was paid for the actual work he completed, not the work he was contracted to do.

Much later, as Albert neared the end of his career, plagued by technocrats who sent him emails claiming there was an epidemic of “flu” in the area, he mused about the power of observation and reasoning: “I know, I open the door to the waiting room and hear the coughing, anyway it’s run its course. By the time they warn us, it’s nearly gone.” Should I be reading emails all day or looking into people’s throats or listening to their chests when they look ill?” he asked.

So dear Mark, this is not a fairy tale, it’s a memory from a bygone era. To answer your question, Albert thinks there is a dire need for culture change. Shaking off the mantle of micromanagement and going back to basics (not Sir John Major’s version, mind you). Talking to people, listening, focusing on a simple aim. No get-rich schemes, no career aspirations, no stonewalls, no lies, and no chasing people to get them to do something. Only shared values and access to services. If you cannot access them, what services are they?

Dream or urgent reset?

This post was written by the ghost of Albert.