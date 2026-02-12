The two old geezers acknowledge the many positive comments received after publication of the first part of our series on the MHRA.

We would like to remind our readers and the deaf, dumb and visually impaired Main Stream Media that the UK “enablers”, the UK’S Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) set up a ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group to “.....advise on the quality, safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines prior to their authorisation, and on emerging evidence on risks and benefits during the course of any Covid-19 immunisation campaign.”

The Committee (sometimes referred to as the Expert Working Group, or EWG) held a series of meetings. We covered the content of the secret meetings that the government was forced to disclose under a FOI request in our series of 26 posts starting in January 2024.

The EWG, in its first meeting, consisted of 21 members whose names were not redacted and 13 mystery-squirrel members.

Just to nudge your memory, we remind you of the disclosures of some of its members (including the Chair) at the inaugural meeting on 25 August 2020:

Note the “sensitive” classification in the header.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder whether it is really surprising that everything was “safe and effective” and that harms should be played down, not to frighten people.