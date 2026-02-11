Trust the Evidence

Ghaaastly Orrrstrailyan
4h

Thank you once again, TOGs!

The mass hysteria around 'the killer virus' was a far more insidious and dangerous than the virus was for 99.x% of the population.

I was coerced into being jabbed - I did not for one minute wish to have these experimental therapeutics injected into me - but - I had no choice. I had to travel to Australia during covid in order to enact business that enabled us to keep a roof over our heads - I could not travel without 'the jab'. I implored my children not to be jabbed - they did not listen to me. I fear for their long term health even now - especially as they are young females who may - or may not - go on to have children of their own.

The whole episode was characterised by panic, fear and a Psy Ops programme aimed and gaming compliance over the population - and any logic, morals, and common sense were thrown out the window - along with anyone who protested that these jabs may not be all we were told they were......

Never again.

Jo
3h

I'm glad this post raises the point about the silent withdrawal of the product. I remember going to the Govt website, which at that time said that (then) AZ was not being used, because the mRNA products were more effective as boosters. I might have missed it, but I was not aware of any studies which showed relative efficacy between AZ and the mRNA products, when given as a booster (which could have involved a mix of products, which of course, was absolutely fine).

As an unjabbed older person, who (probably) got ill from the virus in 2022 (for 4 days) I cannot see any benefit and only potential harms. I know it's not scientific, but of the many people locally who got exposed and suffered the same type of symptoms as I did, around the same time, I can honestly say that I appeared to fare much, much better than the jabbed people I knew, many of whom were younger.

© 2026 Carl Heneghan
