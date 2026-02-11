Since January 2026, there have been eleven Vaxzevria files, along with background information from the MHRA files published in January 2025.

The Trust the Evidence Vaxzevria Files series presents a sustained critique of how the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was authorised, promoted, and ultimately withdrawn, and concludes that this process constitutes a serious regulatory failure.

Taken together, the eleven files argue that millions of people were exposed to a medical intervention under conditions that made genuine informed consent impossible, while regulators repeatedly overstated certainty, understated harm and prioritised public reassurance over scientific integrity.

From the outset, Vaxzevria was authorised on the basis of emergency conditions that lowered evidentiary standards, yet those standards were never meaningfully revisited as the product moved from provisional use to mass deployment. The randomised trials underpinning authorisation were not designed to answer the questions later used to justify widespread uptake, particularly with respect to mortality, transmission, duration of benefit or the differential effects across age groups.

After the vaccine was rolled out, regulators began to rely more heavily on observational data to support its ongoing use. However, this data proved to be analytically weak. The Vaxzevria Files series reveals discrepancies of up to fivefold between agencies and even within the same agency in the number of adverse reactions, including fatalities, reported through the Yellow Card System and in response to Freedom of Information requests.

The series highlights the “denominator problem”: harms and benefits were reported without clearly defining who was exposed, the time period, the baseline risk, or the comparator. Without stable denominators and large discrepancies in the number of reported reactions, rates become meaningless, yet such figures were frequently used to assert that benefits outweighed risks. This failure was not a minor technical oversight but a fundamental breach of epidemiological reasoning.

Mathematical modelling estimates suggested that vaccines prevented approximately 20 million deaths globally between December 2020 and December 2021. In 2021, there were 667,479 deaths in the UK, 22,150 fewer than in 2020 (689,629). The modellers want us to believe that in the absence of vaccination, there would have been 1,174,679 deaths in the UK in 2021 - nearly double the expected.

Serious safety signals, most notably thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, emerged early. Rather than triggering urgent, transparent investigation, these signals were managed cautiously, framed as rare, and repeatedly contextualised in ways that minimised perceived importance.

The Vaxzevria Files suggest that regulators were more concerned with avoiding public alarm than with establishing causality rapidly.

Harms were acknowledged but softened; investigations were slowed; and language was carefully calibrated to preserve confidence in the vaccination programme.

This approach prioritised behavioural compliance over scientific resolution and treated safety surveillance as a communications exercise rather than a tool for protecting individuals.

Reaction reports suggest a long-term dose effect, possibly on slowly evolving conditions, triggered by or aggravated by exposure to Vaxrevia. Analyses of this type do not appear to have been undertaken by the MHRA.

Throughout the TTE investigation, the MHRA and UKHSA were unable to explain the wide discrepancies observed in the data. Contacted by the media, a spokesman could not explain the difference. He said: “We are currently reviewing previously released figures in more detail to identify any potential discrepancies.” No such review has appeared.

As policies shifted—age restrictions were introduced, recommendations were revised, and the product was ultimately withdrawn—regulators failed to clearly explain what new evidence justified each change.

Decisions appeared reactive and opaque, yet were presented as the natural evolution of knowledge. When Vaxzevria was finally withdrawn, it was done quietly, without a comprehensive public reckoning. No formal assessment was offered explaining whether net benefit had ever been convincingly demonstrated for key populations, whether harms were avoidable, or why early warning signs did not prompt stronger intervention. The absence of accountability is one of the series’s most damning conclusions.

The ethical implications are profound.

Although vaccination was formally voluntary, uptake was driven by mandates, access restrictions, and intense social and professional pressure. Individuals were encouraged—andin certain cases compelled—to accept personal risk in the name of collective benefit, yet were never provided with clear, intelligible information about that risk.

Informed consent was treated as a procedural formality rather than a substantive ethical requirement. When harms were downplayed to avoid “scaring the public,” the balance between public health goals and individual autonomy was inverted.

If trust is to be restored, then regulatory systems must change fundamentally.

First, emergency authorisation should require explicit, pre-specified evidentiary thresholds for continuation, restriction, or withdrawal, with clear timelines for reassessment. Provisional approval cannot become a de facto permanent use without renewed justification.

Second, regulators must publish complete, age-and sex-stratified benefit–harm analyses using stable denominators and clearly defined comparators. Claims that benefits outweigh risks should be treated as scientific conclusions that require demonstration, not as political slogans.

Third, safety signal detection must be paired with rapid, transparent causal investigation. It is not sufficient to label harms as rare; regulators must explain what is known, what is uncertain, and what is being done to resolve that uncertainty. Communication strategies should be subordinate to evidence, not the other way around.

Fourth, all regulatory decision-making, including internal deliberations and risk assessments, should be publicly accessible in real time, subject only to narrow and clearly justified redactions. Opacity justified as reassurance is incompatible with ethical public health practice.

Finally, withdrawal of a product should automatically trigger a formal public inquiry addressing benefit, harm, preventability, and responsibility. Silence is not neutrality; it is an abdication of duty. Regulators exist to protect the public, not to protect programmes or reputations.

The central lesson of the Vaxzevria Files is stark. When regulators abandon methodological rigour, obscure uncertainty, and underplay harm to preserve confidence, they undermine the very trust they seek to protect. Coercion without clarity is indefensible, and reassurance without evidence is not public health—it is institutional failure.

This post was written by two old geezers who will write more similar posts questioning the integrity of the MHRA, as the safety of the public does not appear to be on the agenda.

The Vaxzevria files:

The MHRA files post