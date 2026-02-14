What is MHRA up to? Part 2

This analysis examines regulatory oversight of the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, drawing on the Trust the Evidence series (Parts 1–14), alongside contemporaneous deliberations documented in The MHRA Papers – Part 16.

The focus is on the scope of evidence used for authorisation, the processes by which decisions were made, and how uncertainty was handled during both initial approval and post-authorisation monitoring. Together, these materials provide insight into how regulators balanced evidentiary limitations, safety signals, and public communication under emergency conditions.

Regulatory approval of Comirnaty rested on a relatively narrow evidentiary foundation.

The pivotal clinical trials demonstrated a reduction in symptomatic, PCR-confirmed COVID-19 within a specific trial population over a limited follow-up period. Official regulatory documents, including product labels and summaries of product characteristics, did not claim that the vaccine prevented infection, reduced transmission, or functioned as post-exposure prophylaxis. Nevertheless, broader claims entered public and policy discourse without direct support from the authorised evidence base. This disconnect highlights the limits of what was actually demonstrated at the time of approval.

The populations enrolled in the registration trials further constrained the generalisability of the findings.

Participants were predominantly younger and healthier than many groups later targeted for vaccination. Pregnant individuals, immunocompromised patients, and those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection were excluded or significantly under-represented. Despite this, population-wide recommendations were made extending far beyond the demographic and clinical characteristics of the trial cohorts. This mismatch between evidence generation and policy application introduced substantial uncertainty into benefit–risk assessments for key groups.

Additional uncertainty arose from unresolved pharmacokinetic questions.

Non-clinical studies submitted to regulators indicated that lipid nanoparticle components exhibited systemic distribution in animal models, contradicting public claims that vaccine components remained localised to the injection site. While regulators acknowledged these findings, they did not require human studies sufficient to determine their relevance or implications.

These uncertainties were neither resolved prior to widespread deployment nor comprehensively addressed thereafter, leaving important biological questions unanswered.

Safety reporting structures further limited the scope of regulatory oversight.

Product labels focused primarily on short-term, solicited adverse events and a narrow subset of serious outcomes.

Longer-term effects or functionally significant harms were not comprehensively characterised. This reflected established regulatory conventions and reporting thresholds rather than a complete safety profile. As a result, the absence of evidence in labels could not be equated with evidence of absence.

Internal regulatory deliberations reveal that safety signal management was influenced by factors beyond evidentiary strength.

Minutes from the MHRA’s Commission on Human Medicines COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit–Risk Expert Working Group show that potential safety signals were discussed but, in some instances, not escalated or emphasised due to concerns that doing so might alarm the public. This indicates that anticipated public reaction influenced how uncertainty and risk were communicated, alongside scientific assessment.

At the same time, regulators relied heavily on antibody responses as indicators of vaccine effectiveness.

While these immune markers were treated as central to ongoing evaluations, the same expert groups explicitly acknowledged that antibody titres were imperfect and uncertain surrogates for clinically meaningful outcomes, particularly infection and transmission. Despite recognising these limitations, regulators continued to elevate surrogate measures within decision-making processes, thereby weakening the robustness of benefit–risk judgments.

Taken together, these findings raise several concerns.

The de-prioritisation of unresolved safety signals to avoid public alarm suggests a shift from precautionary pharmacovigilance toward confidence-preserving regulation. Rather than resolving uncertainty through additional evidence generation, uncertainty was often managed through a communication strategy. This approach risks substituting reassurance for scientific resolution.

Relying on established but unreliable or untested surrogate endpoints only deepens our uncertainty about the data we use to assess patient safety. When provisional measures are treated as definitive indicators of benefit, the resulting assessments risk overstating certainty and underplaying residual uncertainty. In emergency settings, such practices may appear expedient but carry long-term governance risks.

Importantly, the reviewed materials do not show evidence that regulators possessed definitive proof of serious harm that was deliberately concealed. However, they clearly demonstrate that unresolved uncertainties and plausible safety signals were tolerated, deprioritised, or managed in light of considerations of public confidence. The cumulative effect of narrow trial evidence, limited representativeness, unresolved pharmacokinetic questions, selective signal escalation, and reliance on surrogates reveals a governance pattern in which reassurance frequently displaced resolution.

Corrective principles emerging from this analysis include full disclosure of deliberations affecting signal management, automatic investigation of unresolved safety signals irrespective of public reaction, explicit downgrading of confidence when surrogate endpoints are used without validated clinical correlation, and post-authorisation obligations to actively resolve, rather than merely acknowledge, material uncertainties.

This pattern represents a systemic regulatory failure to clearly separate evidence evaluation, uncertainty management, and public communication. While such convergence may be understandable during a public health emergency, it undermines transparency, weakens pharmacovigilance, and risks eroding trust in regulatory decision-making.

