Trust the Evidence

Peter Selley
Well Done.

There are 2 ways to wring information out of the MHRA. As you have found out it is easier to get blood out of a stone.

MHRA is not a Public Authority in its own right but is an "executive agency, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)" whatever that means.

The knee-jerk reaction of MHRA, backed up by the Information Commissioner, is to refuse to disclose any information, and to find a random excuse afterwards like "commercially sensitive" or "research in progress" and to drag the process on as long as possible, not realising the tenacity of TOG et al. Decisions of the Information Commissioner can be appealed to the General Regulatory Tribunal but, importantly, that would hinge on the law (FOIA). It would likely take a year but is free of charge.

Option 2 is to make a Formal Complaint.

https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/medicines-and-healthcare-products-regulatory-agency/about/complaints-procedure

But MHRA will not deal with complaints about "regulatory decisions".

I decided to complain about an mRNA RSV vaccine trial had to be stopped 18 months ago after far too many vaccinated babies as young as 5 months of age developed serious adverse reactions and at least 5 of them were hospitalised with lung infections. My complaint was that MHRA should never approved the trial, as preclinical animal studies were inadequate and misleading.

As this concerns a regulatory decision, I complained directly to DHSC on 5 December and, apart from an automatic acknowledgment, have not had any response whatsoever.

https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-of-health-and-social-care/about/complaints-procedure

I then asked my Member of Parliament to intervene and he has forwarded my correspondence to the Secretary of State Wes Streeting (parliamentary majority 528) who I'm confident will get things moving. If not there is the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

Jo
NNYNYYYNYYYYYYYY

The 16 answers

