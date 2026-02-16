The questions are based on the Old Geezers examination of thousands of pages of regulatory documents, internal memoranda and responses to FOI requests.

Regulatory Oversight of Comirnaty

Does the authorised product label for Comirnaty state that the vaccine prevents infection or reduces onward transmission?

Were the pivotal trials submitted for authorisation designed or powered to measure transmission reduction?

Despite this, did regulators allow public policy and communications to proceed on the assumption that the vaccine reduced transmission?

Were pregnant individuals, immunocompromised patients, and those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection excluded or underrepresented in the registration trials?

Did regulators endorse population-wide recommendations that included these groups?

Were regulators aware that the trial population was not representative of the populations targeted by policy?

Do non-clinical studies submitted to regulators show systemic distribution of lipid nanoparticle components beyond the injection site?

Did regulators require human pharmacokinetic or biodistribution studies to resolve the relevance of those findings?

Were potential safety signals, including platelet-related findings, discussed by the MHRA Expert Working Group?

Did the Expert Working Group consider the possibility that escalating such signals might “scare the public”?

Did the MHRA identify a 30% persistent decrease in lymphocyte count post-vaccination with Comirnaty?

Was the anticipated public reaction a factor in deciding whether to escalate or emphasise a safety signal?

Did regulators rely on antibody responses as indicators of vaccine effectiveness?

Did regulators explicitly acknowledge that antibody titres are an imperfect and uncertain surrogate for meaningful clinical outcomes?

Despite that acknowledgement, were antibody responses treated as sufficient reassurance to maintain confidence in benefit–risk assessments?