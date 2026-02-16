What is MHRA up to? Part 3
The following 16 questions concern the Comirnaty vaccine and should be answered swiftly by the MHRA “enablers”.
The questions are based on the Old Geezers examination of thousands of pages of regulatory documents, internal memoranda and responses to FOI requests.
Regulatory Oversight of Comirnaty
Does the authorised product label for Comirnaty state that the vaccine prevents infection or reduces onward transmission?
Were the pivotal trials submitted for authorisation designed or powered to measure transmission reduction?
Despite this, did regulators allow public policy and communications to proceed on the assumption that the vaccine reduced transmission?
Were pregnant individuals, immunocompromised patients, and those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection excluded or underrepresented in the registration trials?
Did regulators endorse population-wide recommendations that included these groups?
Were regulators aware that the trial population was not representative of the populations targeted by policy?
Do non-clinical studies submitted to regulators show systemic distribution of lipid nanoparticle components beyond the injection site?
Did regulators require human pharmacokinetic or biodistribution studies to resolve the relevance of those findings?
Were potential safety signals, including platelet-related findings, discussed by the MHRA Expert Working Group?
Did the Expert Working Group consider the possibility that escalating such signals might “scare the public”?
Did the MHRA identify a 30% persistent decrease in lymphocyte count post-vaccination with Comirnaty?
Was the anticipated public reaction a factor in deciding whether to escalate or emphasise a safety signal?
Did regulators rely on antibody responses as indicators of vaccine effectiveness?
Did regulators explicitly acknowledge that antibody titres are an imperfect and uncertain surrogate for meaningful clinical outcomes?
Despite that acknowledgement, were antibody responses treated as sufficient reassurance to maintain confidence in benefit–risk assessments?
Do regulators accept that, in at least some instances, public reassurance took precedence over resolving scientific uncertainty?
The summary Comirnaty files:
The Archive of all 34 posts:
The MHRA files post
Well Done.
There are 2 ways to wring information out of the MHRA. As you have found out it is easier to get blood out of a stone.
MHRA is not a Public Authority in its own right but is an "executive agency, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)" whatever that means.
The knee-jerk reaction of MHRA, backed up by the Information Commissioner, is to refuse to disclose any information, and to find a random excuse afterwards like "commercially sensitive" or "research in progress" and to drag the process on as long as possible, not realising the tenacity of TOG et al. Decisions of the Information Commissioner can be appealed to the General Regulatory Tribunal but, importantly, that would hinge on the law (FOIA). It would likely take a year but is free of charge.
Option 2 is to make a Formal Complaint.
https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/medicines-and-healthcare-products-regulatory-agency/about/complaints-procedure
But MHRA will not deal with complaints about "regulatory decisions".
I decided to complain about an mRNA RSV vaccine trial had to be stopped 18 months ago after far too many vaccinated babies as young as 5 months of age developed serious adverse reactions and at least 5 of them were hospitalised with lung infections. My complaint was that MHRA should never approved the trial, as preclinical animal studies were inadequate and misleading.
As this concerns a regulatory decision, I complained directly to DHSC on 5 December and, apart from an automatic acknowledgment, have not had any response whatsoever.
https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-of-health-and-social-care/about/complaints-procedure
I then asked my Member of Parliament to intervene and he has forwarded my correspondence to the Secretary of State Wes Streeting (parliamentary majority 528) who I'm confident will get things moving. If not there is the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.
NNYNYYYNYYYYYYYY
The 16 answers