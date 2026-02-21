Way back just before Christmas 2025 we asked the enablers “Dear Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, please provide me with reports of myocarditis and pericarditis outcomes (death or other) after exposure to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine PrifzerBioNTech Comirnaty from licensing in 2021 to the end of 2024”.

The answer came back last week

Silly old geezers, the answers were right in front of you.

Thank you to the MHRA for enabling us to see the errors of our ways so politely.

Humbly, with our tail between our legs, we idly went to check the reports on the YCS website. We actually printed out the summary on a pdf file to make life a bit easier:

Idly following our failing brain cells, we noticed something strange in the breakdown of reports by ethnicity. Surely enough, adding them up makes 166876, but the file claims 179533 (all) or 170844 (reported public and health care professionals).

Luckily, the reports by age and sex match the totals. Then we moved on to TOTAL REPORT PROFILE, and we felt as if we’d drunk a bottle of gin. Diplopia, surely David Jory should be consulted.

Spot the difference:

Then we get to the total Reaction profile, and we get more diplopia.

We swear we had not touched a drop. We swear it on Dame June Raine’s head.

Then Tom wanted to move on to calculate the TOTAL REPORTS BY YEAR, but Carl stopped him, threatening him with a barrel load of FOIs from New Zealand’s MEDSAFE, a fate worse than death.

Despite the dire threat, Tom’s last act was to get to this for 2021-2024. Maybe it’s underreported by a factor of 1 zillion, but we have a disproportionate number of “non infectious stuff” don’t you think?

Especially since these figures are for the ages up to 49, so no old geezers in there:

This post was written by two old geezers who swear they did not see two Dames June Raine.

