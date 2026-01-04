While the “Supeflu” raged - or not, as may be the case - and the waiting lists hovered at 7.4 million, the Chief Medical Officers of the UK thought it would be a neat idea to release their scripts containing public health advice to be broadcast during a national power outage.

The advice covers Water and sanitation, Food and nutrition and Keeping warm or cool in extreme weather.

Share

The Day 1 broadcast from the Chief Medical Officers on Water and sanitation.

“Right you lot, power’s gone everywhere, tap water might be scarce, and everything’s gone pear-shaped. Here’s what you do.”

Conserve water, drink enough to keep your bearings, keep your hands clean, and don’t try to flush the loo. This stuff would be read out over the radio because phones, internet, and TV might be knackered in a nationwide outage.

Of note, toilets won’t flush without mains water. Don’t try. Bag the poo in plastic bags, seal ’em up and bin ’em outside if you can.

Day 2, keep drinking your 2 litres per day. You can collect rainwater, water butt water, maybe stream/lake water if you’re right next to it, but treat it before drinking. Still no flushing toilets, then bag it and bin it.

Day 1 advice on Food and nutrition: “Listen up, you lot.” The fridges aren’t working right. Eat smart. Eat the stuff that’ll go bad quickest first, keep tabs on who’s most vulnerable, avoid dodgy food, and make your cupboards last as long as you can.

Day 2, same drill: Plus, if someone’s actually sick with vomiting or diarrhoea, don’t be making food for everyone else to dodge passing the bug around.

Advice in the case of a power outage, when it’s bleedin’ freezing, and the power’s out.

Alright, listen up. It’s cold enough to freeze a polar bear’s tea, and the power’s gone. Stay inside as much as possible and only pop out if you really have to. Wrap up warm! Multiple thin layers beat one bulky jumper, and keep your feet off the cold floor; that draught will sap your warmth.

Keep moving every hour: chair aerobics, shuffle around, do somersaults if you still have the flexibility. However, don’t be daft: no indoor BBQs, camping stoves, petrol generators or makeshift fires. Carbon monoxide will knock you off quicker than a stiff pint.

Donate to TTE

Ah, but what to do when it’s roasting hot and the power’s kaput. Sip water like it’s your job, seal out the sun, catch the cool breezes when they’re about, and watch the vulnerable.

Most importantly, please follow this advice until you hear otherwise, so everyone stands the best chance of staying healthy through all this disruption.

So there you go: wrap up, sip water, and don’t collapse too loudly. If you do, try a towel, a neighbour, and a bit of optimism. Because in Britain now, the emergency plan isn’t the NHS… It’s you managing not to be inconvenient.

Meanwhile, Doris has been waiting 18 months for a hip, the ambulance is stuck outside A&E like it’s parked overnight, and the GP’s receptionist has turned into a nightclub bouncer. They warn that vulnerable people are at risk. Yet those same vulnerable people already can’t access district nurses, carers, or timely GP appointments.

The real question, however, is what’s the point of the Chief Medical Officer?

Two old geezers wrote this post who know when to wear a jumper, and what to do when it’s cold outside.