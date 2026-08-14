In our previous post, Vivek Murthy asked Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci about Covid vaccination during pregnancy. Was there any reason, he wondered, to prefer vaccination earlier or later in pregnancy? Walensky’s assessment was striking: as far as she understood, it was “all data free”.

Then Fauci chipped in and said he’d asked around.

He returned with a more specific concern: The inflammatory response and fever experienced by some people following the second vaccine dose, he wrote, “theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

Walensky replied: “Definitely a good point, esp after dose two.”

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Yet, within days, Fauci was discussing vaccination in pregnancy publicly. On the 3rd of February, he said approximately 10,000 pregnant women had been vaccinated and that there were “no red flags”. But he also qualified it with “we don’t have good data on it.”