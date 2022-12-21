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As we enter Christmas time, it is only fitting to reflect on the Bible's messages and the gifts that the three wise men offered in covid times.

Boris Johnson brought gold representing the gift of virtue:

“I want to serve notice now that these decisions will be taken with the maximum possible transparency. And I want to share all our working, our thinking, my thinking, with you, the British people.”

Boris Johnson's post-coronavirus speech

We can only reflect that the government will change course in 2023, and from the back benches, Johnson will lead the charge for transparency.

Hancock is the bearer of myrrh, representing suffering. We know the viewers of the TV show “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” wanted him to ‘suffer. However, society will ultimately suffer due to the long-term effects of restrictions he supported - as we are now witnessing.

Finally, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wil…