Yesterday, one of us had a long conversation with a fellow substacker. The guy was trying to understand the essence of what we do.
It sums up more or less like this:
It’s about healthcare, mainly healthcare interventions, such as pharmaceuticals, devices, biologics, and so on. We try to stick to the best available evidence, connect the dots, and end up with lots of questions—lots of questions and no or few answers.
Perhaps the best example is the 15 questions on the pharmacokinetics (PK) of Comirnaty we listed on 14 May:
Other folks before us had asked questions, so they were not original discoveries of gaps in the understanding of what happens when you are vaccinated with the stuff.
However, we documented how we got to the list, stage by stage, using available regulatory documents.
Why did we not have the answers? First, it’s not our job to do so; we have bodies called regulators to do so. They are paid to ask questions and get answers. Leaving aside the “trivial” question of who pays them, regulators should be investigating all this before licensing any product. The mode of action should be clear.
Second, we lack specific PK expertise. If we had the funds, we could form a group, including those with PK knowledge, to examine the evidence. We would lack clout, though, unless commissioned to do so by one or more governments.
That’s as likely as Carl becoming the Emperor of China and Tom being elevated to the Order of the Garter.
Third, we don’t have the cash, guv. Our time is spent looking after our families, estates and students (not necessarily in that order).
Fourth, and this hurts badly, we are radioactive. Most of the people we have worked with in the past do not want to have anything to do with us because we scare them; we do not toe the line. We consider EBM primarily a way to construct questions and answer them in the fairest way we are capable of.
The story of Cochrane Review A122 shows that this is not what journals, governments, pharmaceutical companies, or organisations that thrive on mass-producing research want.
Our readers love puzzles, so here’s one for you: How much did Tom get paid from NIHR funds to update the Cochrane Review Physical Interventions to Interrupt or Reduce the Spread of Respiratory Viruses (A122) in 2023? The NIHR award of X GBP was split amongst the 12 authors, but how much was X/12?
For your info, the Altmetric of A122 ranks 10th out of the 26,488,282 research outputs across all sources Altmetrics has tracked so far. The review has been cited 2299 times.
The risk to careers and future funding is just too significant.
This post was written by two old geezers who are rolling in something, but it’s not money.
One of the metrics that has proved useful in determining whether or not to give credence to any voice of science in the last few years has been the degree of financial or reputational damage the speaker is likely to incur by so doing. We’ve all been told at some point in our lives that our reward will be in Heaven but this is cold comfort. It’s not an infallible guide, because I’m not sure that members of Independent Sage got any compensation for their (and our) pains either but only the dissident-minded will have formed an unfavourable opinion of these people; some are still wheeled out to share their wisdom on the media (generally though, only in order to provide an inflammatory argument and fuel a row).
TTE remains a voice of reason in a world of unreason, cronyism and downright corruption. I would say though, that it is vital that the questions are repeatedly asked in as loud a voice as possible because with visibility comes security and recognition - if the voices are ever silenced the echoes continue to be heard.
Please keep up the good work; who wants gongs and plaudits anyway? Look at the kind of people who get them…..
