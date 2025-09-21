The two old geezers have studiously followed the Hallett Inquiry. Such a parade of talent must be worth £200 million. Surely the Covid Inquiry cannot be “symbolic of Britain’s failure”. We were shocked at this suggestion and decided to compile a list of what we have learned from the Inquiry thus far.
Here are the main points:
and
however
This post was written by two old geezers who now are much better informed of what went on thanks to Lady Hallett and her team of talented lawyers. We will update our readers regularly with any further meaningful content.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hope you don't expect us to read all that!
Is it not the case that we have self-bamboozled ourselves into determining, at an early stage, that the enquiry was a whitewash and therefore have since totally ignored it. I know I did this to myself. Whereas Biologyphenom and Freedompodcast have shown repeatedly that sections 4 and 6 (legal and Care Home) personal testimonies have been damning and honest. The enquiry buried it to the end but then we totally failed to grasp that the honest truth was - at last - being spoken.