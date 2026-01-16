Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter W's avatar
Peter W
13h

We have never had our grandchildren use any pillows until at least 2 years old. So far a six out of six survival rate!

A relative tragically lost a 2 year old by choking on a toy.

I once had to dislodge a Lego brick from my 4 year old grandson's nose. It's a continual worry trying to preempt things trying to kill us and a miracle that I have made it to 69!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
10h

Having a new grandchild in the family, I am astonished at the amount of equipment purchased. My hobbit grandmother had seven children in one room, looking after a shell shocked husbandshe used to take in washing and laid out people who had died for an extra few pennies. All seven children of her children survived into their 70/80s. As someone else said no one takes advice from us hobbit grandparents. New parents, flush with cash are usually overwhelmed by whatever product is being pushed on social media.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture