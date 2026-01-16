A recent alert was sent to the TTE Office regarding baby sleep pillows being unsafe. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued a Safety Alert warning that baby sleep pillows pose a risk of serious harm or death to infants.

The Product Safety Alert states that Baby Sleep Pillows should not be used for babies under 12 months old and shouldn’t be placed in a cot or crib.

They are dangerous because they have been linked to child fatalities in the UK and overseas. They cover a range of products marketed under names such as baby comfort cushions, sleeping pillows, or exhaust pillows. The full list is here

There is a long history of hazardous baby products. One example is the Rock ‘n Play, a baby sleeper produced by Fisher-Price. Launched in 2009, it sold 4.7 million units before its recall in 2019. Approximately 100 infant deaths were linked to its use.

Due to the rise in online sales, many baby products sold by unscrupulous sellers have not undergone safety testing, increasing the risk of purchasing unsafe items.

Consumer Reports summarises numerous infant deaths and injuries linked to unsafe sleep products, including pillows, loungers, and positioners. The report cites at least 79 deaths and 124 injuries associated with infant support cushions. It highlights the ongoing issue of unsafe products still being sold online, despite clear evidence of their harmful effects.

Like many safety issues that pass by the Office, none of this is new: In 2018, Savannah-Rose Michelle Owen, a healthy 8-week-old baby, fell asleep on a nursing pillow placed on a sofa. She never woke up. The coroner’s inquest raised several concerning issues that, in his opinion, would lead to future deaths unless action was taken.

The coroner’s report found that nursing/sleep pillows can mislead parents about safe sleep, with unclear warnings and images showing unsupervised babies. It flagged gaps in product safety regulation and inconsistent messaging to families.

In 2023, NBC News published an investigation revealing that nursing pillows were linked to at least 162 infant deaths in the US since 2007, based on hundreds of public records and internal federal data. In many tragedies, infants slumped, arched backwards, or pressed their faces into the soft, U-shaped cushions, leading to airway obstruction, suffocation or restricted breathing.

Consequently, in 2024, new federal safety standards for nursing pillows were approved, aimed at reducing hazards by requiring firmer construction, clearer warnings, and design changes to lower suffocation and entrapment risks — reflecting concerns raised by reports like NBC’s.

Two days before Christmas, the National Child Mortality Database (NCMD) reiterated the warning. The NCMD records comprehensive and standardised data across England regarding the circumstances surrounding children’s deaths.

In their analysis of child deaths for the year ending in March 2025, there were 1,663 death reviews in which a contributory factor was identified. Of these, 188 cases (11.3%) were attributed to unsafe sleeping arrangements for children under the age of one.

Despite warnings about the dangers of sleeping pillows in cribs, it wasn’t difficult to find these products for sale online.

Strip away the emotion and the arguments, and the evidence points in only one direction: Soft baby pillows and nursing cushions keep turning up in infant death investigations, coroners’ reports and safety data in the UK, the US and elsewhere.

And yet these products are all too easy to buy, often sitting next to cots and Moses baskets, marketed in reassuring tones. Warnings are there, but they’re easy to miss and hard to square with the images parents see.

It’s about recognising the failure of public health messaging. When a risk appears repeatedly over years, across countries, and across different datasets, the sensible response is clearer, louder, and more consistent advice, not assuming everyone will read the small print.

This isn’t complicated. For years now, the same thing keeps cropping up in the evidence: soft pillows and cushions don’t belong anywhere near sleeping babies.

This post was written by two old geezers who sleep on their beards.