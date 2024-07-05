Landslide-disaster-trapeze-bunjee-jumping-opposition.Afghanistan-Iraq-Gaza-Ukrainewars-austerity.Truss-Johnson-polling-exit-polls;Corbyn-Starmer-miracle-retirement-age-of-80;shambles-massacree-economy.Europe-lower-percentage-of-the-vote-legacy-of-disasters.Lord-Grayling-austerity;country-first-immigration-vetting;of-the-Lords-manifesto-coalition-unelected-ransom;Mother and fatherof the House;SNP-exctinction;environment-resignation;honours-list-let’s-all-fall-out-boxing-match;morebungeejumping-argue-extinction-staggering-majoirty;elected-dictatorship;upabitdownabit;1997-style-landslide;Rwanda-trips;cost-of-living;Aldershot-lost-forever;swing-swingClapton(notEric);14-years-of-chaos-under-theTories;more-bungee-jumping;1.5-peers-per-day;Truss-was-in-power-remember-more-lockdowns-to-come;agressive-politicsblablablablablablabla
This post was written by two old geezers watching the UK election coverage. They might have nodded off and missed it.
Oh, Hi doctor,
Hi Mr Smith, it's nice to see you. How can I help you?
Fank you for feeing me. Forry my face urts, I can’t fspeak well. I can’t fee well eitherfrom fone eye.
What happened?
I haf Bell’s FPalsy, doctor. I know fyou cannot do much for me, but fplease please just frite it on my notes.
What? How do you know you have Bell’s Palsy?
Oh, fthat! Like me, my mate got it affter Covid vaccination, and it’s the same.
Andrew Bridgen in 6th place in North West Leicestershire with 1,568 votes. Either he didn’t campaign very hard or it’s a sign that people care sweet FA about public health scandals and excess deaths.
Brilliant - and may I add as an old self identifying Elephant I WILL NEVER FORGET prepare the H o C for some unpleasant truths. Labour MPs and the "enquiry" must now be bombarded with the letters drafted by covid injured and covid protest groups. Start with the letter template in HART the peoples covid enquiry. Thanks again to the 2 geezers.