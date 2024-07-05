Landslide-disaster-trapeze-bunjee-jumping-opposition.Afghanistan-Iraq-Gaza-Ukrainewars-austerity.Truss-Johnson-polling-exit-polls;Corbyn-Starmer-miracle-retirement-age-of-80;shambles-massacree-economy.Europe-lower-percentage-of-the-vote-legacy-of-disasters.Lord-Grayling-austerity;country-first-immigration-vetting;of-the-Lords-manifesto-coalition-unelected-ransom;Mother and fatherof the House;SNP-exctinction;environment-resignation;honours-list-let’s-all-fall-out-boxing-match;morebungeejumping-argue-extinction-staggering-majoirty;elected-dictatorship;upabitdownabit;1997-style-landslide;Rwanda-trips;cost-of-living;Aldershot-lost-forever;swing-swingClapton(notEric);14-years-of-chaos-under-theTories;more-bungee-jumping;1.5-peers-per-day;Truss-was-in-power-remember-more-lockdowns-to-come;agressive-politicsblablablablablablabla

This post was written by two old geezers watching the UK election coverage. They might have nodded off and missed it.

Oh, Hi doctor,

Hi Mr Smith, it's nice to see you. How can I help you?

Fank you for feeing me. Forry my face urts, I can’t fspeak well. I can’t fee well eitherfrom fone eye.

What happened?

I haf Bell’s FPalsy, doctor. I know fyou cannot do much for me, but fplease please just frite it on my notes.

What? How do you know you have Bell’s Palsy?

Oh, fthat! Like me, my mate got it affter Covid vaccination, and it’s the same.