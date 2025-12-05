We arrived late on the case of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines. We were busy with Tamiflu and declined a request to review evidence from a public source, as the vaccines were undergoing licensing.

Share

Bad mistake, but we cannot clone ourselves. Maybe Matt can, but certainly not us.

Anyway, we got there in the end (or at least we thought so).

From September 2014, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began sending us batches of clinical study reports for HPV vaccine trials. Over 3 years, we received 35,000 pages for the 18 clinical study reports in 61 batches.

It was challenging to keep track of what was what and piecing the reports together.

The reports also had some redacted parts. Narratives of serious events and case report forms were missing (these are like doctors’ notes, containing everything known about a case).

Vaccine batch numbers were missing, as were the vital anonymised identifiers, which could allow us to follow or thread a trial participant from page to page: from harms to benefits to subanalyses. We had no interest in identifying patients (the official reason for the redactions/omissions).

As we shall see, these omissions undermined our efforts to get to the bottom of some critical issues, as the described in this series.

Donate to TTE to keep us going

From 2006 (the date of the first licensing of GSK’s Cervarix) there had been a growing number of reports of possible association between exposure of young women to HPV vaccines and two “dysautonomic syndromes” (a collection of signs and symptoms thought to be caused by autoimmunity) — complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) — led the EMA to review existing evidence. Three clusters were reported during 2013-2015 (duly described in the PRAC report).

The review was announced by the EMA on July 13, 2015, and was completed on November 4, 2015, by the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC).

For a change, Committee members were bound to secrecy. The PRAC’s review process was confidential, secret squirrel-like (where have we heard that before?), but we got hold of the deliberations via FOI requests.

The PRAC concluded that there was no evidence of an association between the HPV vaccines and CRPS or POTS, despite the presence of independently clustered reports or “signals”.

Now for the “good” bit. Who do you think analysed the data to answer the questions?

Was it Matt Hancock? Was it the tooth fairy? Was it Lady Hallett? Was it the HPV vaccines’ (then) three manufacturers: GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited, and Sanofi Pasteur MSD?

Answers on a postcard to xxxx@xxx.xx.com

We do not know whether POTS, CRPS or whatever really exist, are frequent or infrequent. That is not the point we are making. Taxpayers should be listened to, and their concerns should be taken seriously, regardless of what “official science” states.

If you ask the cat to take care of the cheese and the double milk, there will still be lingering doubts that could affect vaccines’ coverage rates. Surprisingly, this message has not been communicated effectively yet, and perhaps it never will. This may be because there is no longer any distinction between governments, manufacturers, and private health services (which were once known as public health).

Hello pussy cat/manufacturer, answer this if you can: do your products cause neurologic symptoms? Of course, not. What a preposterous suggestion!

Now for an even better bit. Why would the EMA’s PRAC go to the cat/manufacturer in the first place?

Why not go to their own analysts and statisticians? Come now, think!

The answer is because the cat had all the milk. Here is the PRAC table showing who received the clinical Study Report, whether it was included in the evidence review, and both. This is the table for Gardasil, Merck’s quadrivalent HPV vaccine :

So, 6/14 trials and follow-ups were not held by EMA; the cat held them. You know, dear readers, this is really weird. EMA (as all regulators) has statutory powers to demand milk, cheese and any other goodies from the manufacturers. And why were trials 005-013 not included in the cat’s review?

The Gardasil (GSK) review was also pretty much cat/manufacturer-inspired.

There also seem to be discrepancies between the trials submitted by the cats/manufacturers to the EMA for Marketing Authorisation and those included in the cats/manufacturers’ review.

Perhaps the most critical statement in the review is GSK’s:

“…the most convincing explanation for CRPS points towards exaggerated responses to minor trauma whereas for POTS a role of a variety of autoantibodies cannot be excluded. A link with HPV vaccination is not obvious in either situation given the diversity of symptoms and proposed causative mechanisms. In the case of CRPS, a role of the method of needle injection itself cannot be excluded.”

“Diversity of symptoms” is probably the key word, as the rest of the series will show.

Finally (just to recap on), the reliability of the cats’/manufacturers’ review on behalf of the PRAC:

The PRAC did not assess one-fourth of the trials that contributed data to the analysis of potential CRPS and POTS cases. For the qHPV (Gardasil) vaccine, the combined denominator (the total number of women) from trials presented by Merck Sharp & Dohme is 44.793. Cross-referencing the HPV vaccine trial numbers with the EMA trial holdings reveals that the EMA does not hold clinical study reports for the trials: V501-007, V501-011, V501-024, and V501-025. The total denominator (number of women) of these trials is 4427. That is 12% of the manufacturers’ dataset that the PRAC does not seem to have checked (4427/36796, 12%). A similar mismatch is present for trials of GSK’s Cervarix.

This post was written by two old geezers who are telling a story of discovery and ask for patience from their readers. The story will end with the impact (or lack of) of the discoveries on the two recent Cochrane reviews and their sweeping statements on HPV vaccine serious harms.

Readings

Jørgensen L, Gøtzsche PC, Jefferson T. Index of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine industry clinical study programmes and non-industry funded studies: a necessary basis to address reporting bias in a systematic review. Syst Rev. 2018 Jan 18;7(1):8. doi: 10.1186/s13643-018-0675-z.

Jefferson T, Jørgensen L. Human papillomavirus vaccines, complex regional pain syndrome, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, and autonomic dysfunction – a review of the regulatory evidence from the European Medicines Agency. Indian J Med Ethics. 2016 https://doi.org/10.20529/IJME.2017.006

Jørgensen L, Doshi P, Gøtzsche P, Jefferson T. Challenges of independent assessment of potential harms of HPV vaccines. BMJ. 2018 Sep 24;362:k3694. doi: 10.1136/bmj.k3694.