So the EMA PRAC review of possible serious neurological harms following exposure to HPV vaccines was neither independent nor exhaustive.

However, a properly designed and properly run evidence development programme leading to a market authorisation application should be able to detect unclear conditions with a “Diversity of symptoms”, even if quite rare. Given the large size of the trials. That is because if you compare an active biologic such as a new vaccine against an inert compound, any difference will jump out of the data.

Share

Especially so if the “diversity of symptoms” reported on social media are that common. Social media reports may be biased, there may be alternative explanations. This is why placebo controlled trials of new compounds (as HPV vaccines were two decades ago) are run. Right?

Randomisation ensures that biases that could affect results are spread among the arms. The most important aspect being that both known and unknown biases are spread evenly, so any difference must be due to the different performance between HPV vaccine and placebo, right?

No. That is the theory but it’s not what regulators have allowed through in the last 3 decades.

Donate to TTE

Let’s take the 24 trials that we painstakingly assembled from GSK and the EMA drip-drip over 3 years which we used in our review:

Three vaccines were tested in the trials.

The Cervarix (GSK) trials have the HPV prefix trial identifier

Now look carefully at the comparator. None of the 65,050 Cervarix trials participants received an inert substance (we have taken out the two follow up studies to avoid double counting).

Now let’s look at Merck’s Gardasil (V501) and Gardasil 9 (V503). Of the 30650 participants, 1352 (trials V501-018 and V503-006) received something which is likely to have been inert.

What about the whole programmes, not just the trials we managed to retrieve from GSK and EMA?

Most randomized clinical trials had either another vaccine (for example, the hepatitis A vaccine, Havrix) or the HPV vaccine aluminum adjuvants as comparators (111/136, 82%); only 17 studies used a “placebo” or 13%. However if a study reported that it used a “placebo” comparator, but the study did not describe the “placebo”, i.e., as saline, we noted the study’s comparator as “placebo”. So 82% may be an underestimate.

A third of the industry studies and no non-industry study used adjuvant comparisons (36/96 vs. 0/40, P < 0.0001; Fisher’s exact test).

So industry likes to use other vaccines or adjuvants in the trials, sometimes referring to them as “placebo”.

Why?

Two reasons are usually given.

First, to mask or blind everyone by eliciting a reaction to both vaccine and “placebo” recipients. No observer bias then.

Second, so they can show what the antigen(s) are up to. Because if a vaccine is antigen(s)+adjuvant, the intervention arm difference is only the antigen(s)

Sounds like solid stuff, donnit, guv?

Can you spot the logic gaps and the possible effects of such a choice of comparators?

This post was written by two old geezers who are telling a story of discovery and ask for patience from their readers. The story will continue in part 3. Its end will impact on the discoveries on the two recent Cochrane reviews and their sweeping statements on HPV vaccine harms.

Readings

Jørgensen L, Gøtzsche PC, Jefferson T. Index of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine industry clinical study programmes and non-industry funded studies: a necessary basis to address reporting bias in a systematic review. Syst Rev. 2018 Jan 18;7(1):8. doi: 10.1186/s13643-018-0675-z.

Jefferson T, Jørgensen L. Human papillomavirus vaccines, complex regional pain syndrome, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, and autonomic dysfunction – a review of the regulatory evidence from the European Medicines Agency. Indian J Med Ethics. 2016 https://doi.org/10.20529/IJME.2017.006

Jørgensen L, Doshi P, Gøtzsche P, Jefferson T. Challenges of independent assessment of potential harms of HPV vaccines. BMJ. 2018 Sep 24;362:k3694. doi: 10.1136/bmj.k3694.