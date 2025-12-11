In part 2 of this short series, we asked our readers to think through the rationale for using “active placebos”. Using the example of HPV vaccines, we demonstrated that manufacturers are mainly allowed to design vaccine trials with active placebos (if you can call them placebos).

The first reason is to mask or blind everyone by eliciting a reaction to both vaccine and “placebo” recipients. No observer bias then.

This logic may be acceptable for a phase II trial but not for population-wide registration trials, because the product sold is the complete vaccine, not the antigens alone.

The second reason (which has the same linked weak logic) is that using adjuvants as comparators shows what the antigen(s) are up to. If a vaccine contains antigen(s) and an adjuvant, the intervention arm difference is attributable solely to the antigen(s). If you do not know what effect the HPV antigens have, you should not be asking for a licence.

Again, we have the same limitation: you receive the entire vaccine, not just the 2, 4, or 9 antigens (Cervarix, Gardasil, and Gardasil 9).

Here, however, comes the worrying part.

Adjuvants (and excipients) are not safety tested. There are no trials of an adjuvant vs a saline placebo. The reactogenicity of HPV vaccines is primarily attributable to the addition of an adjuvant. Its job description is to stimulate immunity, but we do not know what that means in terms of potential harm, as adjuvants are not regulated.

In the case of Gardasil and Gardasil 9, we have been seeking to understand the formulation and properties of Merck’s AAHS (Amorphous Aluminium Hydroxyphosphate Sulfate).

AAHS is proprietary, which means that we have been unable to identify the compound’s formula. We know that AAHS is a synthetic aluminium salt mixture composed primarily of:

Aluminum hydroxide

Aluminum phosphate

Sulfate groups

It is used in Recombivax and VAQTA hepatitis vaccines. Merck’s VAQTA Hep A vaccine was approved in 1996. The vaccine was initially reported to contain aluminium hydroxide, but by 2003, it was reported to contain only AAHS.

The picture of the 2019 response to an FOI request by New Zealand’s Medsafe regulator tells the story:

In summary,

We do not know the reactions AAHS elicits in humans.

We have no idea what its toxicity may be.

We have no information on its formulation and whether it differs from other aluminium-based adjuvants.

Regulators also have no idea either, but because it is part of a “package” and some regulators think adjuvants alone are inert, few folk give a damn.

AAHS has therefore been allowed to masquerade as a “placebo”, alongside many more adjuvants or, indeed, vaccines, distorting our view of the harm profiles of the licensed vaccines.

TOGS: Some HPV vaccine trials used a “placebo” that contained an aluminium adjuvant, AAHS, rather than simple saline.

This indicates that both groups were exposed to the active ingredient.

This makes it harder to see whether the adjuvant itself causes side effects, especially since AAHS is a proprietary aluminium mixture whose exact formula and independent safety testing aren’t publicly available.

Regulators approve vaccines using AAHS, given the long history of aluminium adjuvants in general. However, critics argue that AAHS is sufficiently distinct to warrant separate testing and should not have been used as a “placebo”.

The debate is therefore not about whether the vaccines work, but about whether the trials were designed to fully reveal the safety profile of AAHS and the vaccines that contain it.

This post was written by two old geezers who have been watching this topic for a decade. The two old geezers are telling a story of discovery and ask for patience from their readers. The story will continue in part 4. Its conclusion will affect the findings of the two recent Cochrane reviews and their sweeping statements about HPV vaccine harms.

Readings

