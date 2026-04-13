Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Katie Fox's avatar
Katie Fox
4hEdited

The last time I had any illness with “covid like symptoms “, was December 2019. In August 2021 I tested positive for antibodies and was T cell reactive. I am not vaccinated. During that December infection period I took my usual KBO approach to life; downed a couple of Beechams powders and cracked on with prep for Christmas.

My children caught it, as did my octogenarian parents. Let’s face it: most of us had been exposed prior to lockdown and all that nonsense. The NHS respiratory admissions data is high for this period of time as well.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

I remember listening to the life scientific on Radio 4 and the guest was in charge of water and sewerage. He said they found the C19 virus in September 2019 for what that’s worth

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