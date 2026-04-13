Perhaps one of the least discussed and studied topics in the Covid saga is the relationship between agent circulation and the onset of symptoms at the population level.

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This lack of curiosity is very strange, but can be explained in part by all the kerfuffle around lab leaks or not. The two old geezers did not take part in this debate, as there was sufficient smoke generated without adding to it. In addition, if the US were really funding gain-of-function experiments in China, this would have been done with full knowledge and approval of intelligence agencies. As anyone who has anything to do with intelligence knows, you will never get to the bottom of it. So let’s move on.

For a while, there was interest in conducting or reviewing antibody studies to determine when SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted, but eventually, all this stuff ended.

Very early in TTE’s life, we looked at 30-odd studies of antibodies in populations sampled before 2020, but the publications dried up around the end of 2021.

The earliest anyone came into contact with the agent was possibly the summer of 2019.

The failure to understand, or at least research, the story’s origins is another glaring research omission in a long list of blanks.

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Such research could, for example, shed light on the distinction between infection and activation, the anatomy of Farr’s curves, or generate other hypotheses about why cases appear and vanish in a true “influence of the planets” style.

These are all questions we explored in the Riddles and Dots series, but as our readers well know, we do not have definitive answers.

See for example:

A colleague of ours, however, reminded us that the earliest recorded death in the UK took place on 30 January 2020 and may have been preceded by the deceased daughter’s possible Covid episode in mid December 2019. The Coroner’s report, directly attributing the death to Covid 19, is based on the results of a post-mortem examination of the remains. According to contemporary reports, the agent was found in the deceased’s lung tissue. However, we have no way to verify the finding or its role in the death.

News coverage, unfortunately, used highly emotive language and disturbingly showed a picture of the victim on his deathbed. A reminder of the terrible role played by the media in the story.

The rest of the report is taken up by plot theories bounced about by politicians, which only help to obscure crucial facts by scoring points.

So what substance can we draw from all this?

The facts suggest earlier circulation of the agent and possibly transmission within a family.

The reasons the agent manifested itself are unclear. However, the deceased was 84 with known cardiocirculatory pathologies.

There may have been other cases, but no proper investigation and report has ever been carried out.

The media and political smoke helped to obscure the potential significance of the event.

To this day, there seems to be little research interest in understanding the mechanics of the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder when the media will be held accountable for the damage wreaked on society.