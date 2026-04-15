Stimulated by the many (27 so far) comments to our first post, we went back and looked in more detail at the evidence and found some more recent reviews.

We originally identified 26 studies examining the presence of antibodies in populations, such as blood donors, prior to 2020.

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This review, mainly concerned with antigen cross-reactivity due to wild virus and vaccination (not our primary interest), makes some interesting points

The trouble with antibody detection is its lack of specificity. In simpler words, up to 60-65% of SARS-CoV-2 positivity could be caused by other horses in the stable: Alphacoronaviruses 299E and NL63 and the Betacoronaviruses HKU1, OC43, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and SARS-CoV-1.

Seen in this light, any study of the chronology of SARS-CoV-2 appearance and circulation based on antibodies should be interpreted with caution.

Looking at the patterns of recognition, it seems that the closer we get to late 2019, the less likely the artefacts appear to be.

There is also a conspicuous body of literature reporting anecdotes narrated by our subscribers, patients, and possibly the Sun article.

So the jury is still out on exactly what happened. But as one of our subscribers commented, it is strange that no active research appears to be carried out on this important topic.

To refresh readers’ memory, we suggest reading this again:

It ends with the common-sense observation of Dr Garvie, not a career academic but a general practitioner observing what happened in his Halifax practice in 1919:

“But why the first case in the household was, on the average, more serious than the sporadic, and why the ‘clumping’ should occur, is difficult to understand. Casual observation might lead one to suppose that the spread was due to actual contagion from one house to another. At first I regarded it simply as due to ‘neighbourliness,’ but later on became convinced that this could only be a partial explanation of the spread. In many of the households affected in a ‘clump,’ a suggestion of being in any of the other affected houses was absolutely denied. It will further be noticed that within one particular ‘clump’ two or three houses commenced on the same date, and further, owing to the general fear of the epidemic, spread by newspaper reports and other methods, if the epidemic was known to be present in a house, the house was usually shunned by neighbours. In many cases the houses were not in direct contact but separated by the breadth of the street or by garden walls ... but why people within small radii of one another, of all ages, of different occupations, not coming in actual contact with one another, should develop synchronous attacks, still remains a mystery to me.”

Dr Garvie ended his BMJ piece by writing: I cannot help but express the view that if public health authorities canny be a help to the general practitioner, they should at least refrain from being a hindrance.”

This post was written by two old geezers who don’t believe public health is hindering anything; it is simply doing nothing to shed light on the crucial question of latency, transmission, activation or infection.

Readings

Murray, S.M., Ansari, A.M., Frater, J. et al. The impact of pre-existing cross-reactive immunity on SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccine responses. Nat Rev Immunol 23, 304–316 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41577-022-00809-x