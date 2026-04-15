Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
5h

Hi Helma99, as reported in the post we have covered Edgar Hope Simpson's work on a number of TTE series. In the end he thought ILI non infectious. He was also theorising at an earlier stage probably that Vitamin D levels activated or had something to do with ILI symptoms appearing.

Hope Simpson was an outsider, a humble GP sitting in Cirencester pointing out the obvious gaping holes in the Henle-Kock principles. As an heretic he never got centre stage. Had he been living now he would have received a-one way ticket to Devil's Island.

Best wishes,

Tom

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helma99's avatar
helma99
8h

If I remember correctly it was Hope-Simpson who did serial investigations over consequential years to get an idea about transmission of influenza. No clear results followed. So he surmised it could be a sleeping virus awakening by ? Something unknown like varicella. I have not seen any follow up work since then.

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